Helion Hits 150 Million Degrees Celsius and Achieves D-T Fusion

Helion’s Polaris prototype has become the first privately funded machine to demonstrate clearly measurable deuterium–tritium (D‑T) fusion and to reach 150 million °C plasma temperatures, marking a major but still early milestone on their path toward a commercial generator for the Microsoft PPA around 2028.

Helion reports that its 7th prototype, Polaris, has achieved measurable thermonuclear D‑T fusion and reached plasma temperatures of about 150 million °C (≈13 keV), which is above the ≈100 million °C threshold Helion stated as the minimum for commercial viability.

D‑T refers to a fuel mixture of deuterium and tritium, two isotopes of hydrogen. Deuterium is an isotope of hydrogen, the universe’s most abundant element. It is stable and widely available, found naturally in water. Tritium is a rare radioactive isotope of hydrogen with a half-life of 12.3 years, significantly less than the half-life of fuel used in nuclear fission.

At 5:09 pm, they initiated the countdown for the first D‑T plasma pulse as the team was quietly gathered in the control room. At 5:12 pm, Helion made history. They heard a ‘thunk’ – the sound the capacitor bank makes at the time of a pulse and saw the flash of plasma on the cameras. Within seconds, neutron data confirmed a ten‑fold increase in neutron signal over typical D‑D pulses, an instant record for Polaris. Five additional D‑T pulses followed, some surpassing the first in yield and breaking neutron-production records.

Helion uses a suite of advanced plasma and neutron diagnostics on Polaris to characterize the plasma, measure temperature, and verify when fusion occurs. Several of these tools are specific to deuterium‑tritium (D‑T) operation. Together, they provide multiple, independent lines of evidence confirming that Polaris achieved D‑T fusion.

Organic scintillators, a tool used to convert invisible particles into flashes of light, are typically the first instruments to register fusion activity. During D‑T pulses, Polaris produced so much fusion that our primary and backup detectors saturated, a clear indication of yields far above standard deuterium‑deuterium (D‑D) operations.

In July 2025, Helion began building on the site of Orion, its first commercial machine, in Malaga, Wash., which will deliver electricity from fusion to the grid for Microsoft.