How SpaceX and Tesla Combine and Overcome Regulatory Barriers

The SpaceX + xAI + Tesla Merger Path that Larry Goldberg outlines.

• Product integration can’t work across separate companies

• SpaceX IPO → absorb xAI → merge with Tesla

• Endgame: Engineered abundance, not financial engineering

Larry is invested into SpaceX and there have been discussions with other large investors.

Goldberg outlines a phased timeline and process, based on his predictions and observations (no inside information claimed).

xAI merged with SpaceX

xAI brings a ~$20 billion war chest (cash reserves).

Combined entity has strong cash position. xAI is not out of money and has routes to cash flow positivity.

Starship investments benefit xAI for compute in space. The merger enables vertical integration (AI + rockets + satellites + real-time data).

Post-merger, think in product groups rather than separate companies.

SpaceX IPO (targeted around June 28, 2026)

SpaceX management and bankers are aligned to this timeline.

Aims to raise ~$50 billion (possibly more, leading to $50–70 billion cash war chest post-IPO, assuming some burn).

Valuation combines SpaceX + xAI.

IPO achieves price discovery and fresh capital for Starship production, launches, etc.

SpaceX becomes a public company by end of June.

Subsequent merger of SpaceX with Tesla

This is far more complex and slower than the private-private xAI-SpaceX deal.

Involves combining two large public companies with international operations.

Preferred is SpaceX buys/merges Tesla via share swap. It allows Elon’s golden share/super voting rights to carry over to the surviving entity for continued control.

This structure helps negotiate/resolve Elon’s Tesla compensation package. He might mitigate/dilute it in exchange for absolute voting control in the combined company.

Shareholders convert Tesla/SpaceX/xAI shares into the new unified entity and gains would be dramatically higher long-term.

It will take many months to multi-year.