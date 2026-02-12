How SpaceX and XAI Will Build Moonbase Alpha and Mass Drivers

Elon Musk has been talking about a city on the moon and mass drivers to launch billions of AI satellites. How is this possible? What would the business model be?

This is a rendering of the SpaceX XAI moon mass driver plans from a distance. The massive amounts of solar power and the lights are the mass drivers and satellites launching.



The key factors are not about radiation hardening, the issue is what is the optimal balance between g-forces used for the mass drivers and how long it takes to make compute and memory chips and satellites to handle different accelerations without breaking. The more acceleration then the less cement and other constructed mass is needed for the mass drivers.