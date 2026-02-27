Intuition and AI Literacy

As a leader, your intuitions are one of your greatest assets.

You have a very particular set of intuitions, intuitions you have acquired over a very long career.

However in the age of AI, those same intuitions may be leading you slightly off course and you won’t notice until you’ve fallen behind.

Not because you’re wrong. But because the rules of the game have quietly shifted.

What used to take a team of five now takes one person and a prompt. What felt like a two-week project now finishes in 30 minutes. What used to be “good enough” and “fast enough” have fundamentally changed.

And you can’t recalibrate your gut from reading about AI strategy.

You have to feel it.

Learn how to prompt. Build something ugly with AI or vibe code it.

You’d feel uncomfortable. That discomfort? That’s your intuition recalibrating.

The leaders who will shape the next decade aren’t necessarily the most technical. They’re the ones willing to stay curious to get their hands dirty and to trade their comfort for the humility of being a beginner again.

AI is the new literacy. And literacy starts with using the new language.

Start today. Even 20 minutes. You’ll learn more in one session than in reading AI strategy decks.