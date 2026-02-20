Star Wars Clone Wars has become surprisingly real in Korea. The most popular plastic surgeries (V-line jaw contouring, rhinoplasty, blepharoplasty, facial fillers/Botox) are now nearly identical faces for men and women. Clinics market the same idol package across genders. Plastic surgery feels like everyone getting the same face. Same lips. Same jaw. Same nose. Even clinics now offer face packages.
Witness protection is easy in South Korea.
Clinics like View Plastic, ID Hospital, and AB Plastic heavily promote these exact combos in 2025–2026 as the K-pop idol look.
South Korea population is about 51.6 million
Total South Korea Women is 25.8 million
1 in 5 Korean women (20%) have had at least one plastic surgery procedure in their lifetime. This is over 5 million women.
For women aged 19–29, over 33% have had plastic surgery reported and it may be as high as 50% in Seoul.
Men in Korea is only about 15% of the market but this is rising fast among 20s males chasing the soft flower-boy/idol version.
Gangnam district alone has 400+ specialized clinics.
K-pop agencies routinely fund or require these procedures for trainees.
1 thought on “KPop Clone Wars in South Korea, 6+ Million Copied Faces”
Sure, as plastic surgery gets better and more widely accepted, I suppose it will become harder to tell people apart; A lot of what makes one face distinguishable from another are features that actually detract from how attractive somebody is. It might be that there are a very limited number of local maxima for attractiveness, if you relentlessly tweak people’s faces to look better.
It’s an interesting thought that, in a world where everybody’s attractive, you might have trouble telling one person from another.