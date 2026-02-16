More Economic Multipliers on Investment for GDP Impact

Jonathan Wellum, CEO of Rocklinc Investment Partners, discussing capital flows into the US under Trump-era policies (tax cuts, deregulation, tariffs, reindustrialization). He emphasizes how investment in manufacturing, resources, AI, and data centers drives GDP growth via a 3X multiplier.

$1 invested generates up to $3 in GDP over 1–2 years.

With $2–3T in annual investment potential, this could yield $6–9T in GDP uplift on a ~$30T economy, adding 5–6% to baseline growth.This to productivity gains from tech/AI (e.g., $1 invested yielding $1.50–$1.80 in output) and supply-side effects like expanded production curbing inflation.

3X Multiplier is a realistic for targeted investments in manufacturing/resources.

Standard Keynesian multipliers for investment are 1.5–2.5x (via demand spillovers), but sector-specific data shows higher.

These include direct (investment itself), indirect (supply chain purchases), and induced (wage spending) effects. AI/data centers have slightly lower labor multipliers (fewer jobs) but strong productivity spillovers.

Productivity Multiplier

Capital investment (especially AI) boosts total factor productivity (TFP). Recent data shows AI already contributing ICT sectors drove outsized GDP growth in 2025 despite flat employment, with data centers adding 0.5–1% to Q4 2025 GDPNow (~5.4%). AI could lift labor productivity by 0.3–1.3% annually (near-term: 0.3–0.9%. long-term. up to 1.3% with 50%+ adoption), per estimates from Ark Invest, Capital Economics, and others—far above the 1–2% historical norm.

Multipliers peak in 1–3 years but fade. Sustained effects require ongoing investment (no crowding out from deficits).

AI capex (~$0.7T in 2026 from hyperscalers) is capital-intensive but import-heavy (chips/servers), muting domestic GDP impact initially.

Risks are debt ($35T+), grid bottlenecks, and tariffs could slow rollout.

Projection: $2T or $4T Annual Investment

Assume these are policy-driven additions (factories, AI infra, energy) on top of baseline ~$5.5T US gross fixed capital formation (GFCF, ~18–20% of ~$30T GDP). Current AI/data center boom is ~$0.4–0.7T/year, scaling to $0.6–0.7T in 2026.

Base Assumptions (2026 GDP ~$31T nominal; 2.5% baseline real growth):3X Multiplier: Total GDP impact = 3 × annual investment (spread over 2 years).

Supply Chain Multiplier: +1.5–2x (manufacturing/AI chains; e.g., steel, energy, logistics). Total effective: 4.5–6x.

Productivity Multiplier: 1.5–3x long-term (AI amplifies output; e.g., data centers enable 2–10x effective “labor” in automatable sectors). Adds 0.5–1.5% annual TFP growth.

Phasing: 40% direct (Year 1), 60% spillovers (Years 1–3). cumulative capital stock builds enduring growth.

$2T/Year. Matches video. Aligns with $18T+ announced factory/AI commitments. Adds ~10–20% to GDP cumulatively by 2028 (like WWII mobilization but sustained). Supply chains amplify via onshoring (+$1–2T in energy/steel). Productivity of AI data centers alone could contribute 1–2% GDP growth via efficiency.

$4T/Year: Ambitious but feasible with Trump policies + private AI surge ($0.65T Big Tech capex in 2026).

Net Effect is Real GDP could hit $40–50T by 2030 (vs. baseline ~$38T). Inflation tame via supply growth. Risks of Overheating if over 10% sustained.