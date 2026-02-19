NASA Declared the Butch and Suni Starliner Mission a $200+ Million Type A Mishap

NASA escalated the botched Starliner to a Type A mishap — and publicly blamed both Boeing and itself. The Boeing Starliner had over $200 million of property damage. Type A is NASA’s highest-severity label — it signals not just a technical problem but something that demands systemic change.

A NASA “Type A” mishap is the agency’s most severe classification for an unplanned event, as defined in the current official policy (NASA Procedural Requirements NPR 8621.1D).

Official Definition (NPR 8621.1D).

Starliner had multiple thruster failures, helium leaks in the propulsion system, and a temporary loss of 6-degree-of-freedom control during the ISS docking approach created a situation that could have resulted in death or permanent disability and/or loss of the spacecraft.

Mission costs ballooned well beyond $200 million due to the extended stay on the ISS and the switch to a SpaceX Crew Dragon return.

NASA emphasized this was not comparable in outcome to Challenger or Columbia (no loss of life), but it met the strict Type A criteria on cost, risk, and loss of control.

A Type A mishap occurs when any one of the following happens:

Financial threshold: Total direct costs from mission failure + property damage ≥ $2 million (updated from the older $1 million threshold).

Human impact: Fatality, permanent total disability, or in-patient hospitalization of 3 or more people.

Vehicle loss: Destruction or total loss of a NASA spacecraft, launch vehicle, or aircraft.

Operational loss of control: Unexpected “departure from controlled flight” (major loss of vehicle control).

Consequences of Type A classification:

Triggers a full independent Mishap Investigation Board (MIB) (often with external members for objectivity).

Requires agency-wide lessons-learned dissemination.

Highest level of scrutiny and corrective actions.

The letter calls out schedule pressure, certification issues, management influence, and leadership failures.

Highlights from today's unexpected but MUCH appreciated Boeing Starliner press conference (strange there were no Boeing reps on hand…) NASA just escalated Starliner to a Type A mishap — and publicly blamed both Boeing and itself. The letter calls out schedule pressure,… pic.twitter.com/rSqLP6ijLW — Ellie in Space 🚀💫 (@Ellieinspace) February 20, 2026