NASA Fixing Ground System Filters and Continuing Tests Toward Dress Rehearsal

NASA had trouble with a confidence test for Artemis 2. The ground systems need to be repaied. NASA repaired and replaced seals after WDR-1 provided a great deal of data. They observed materially lower leak rates compared to prior observations during WDR-1. They observed enough and reached a point where waiting out additional troubleshooting was unnecessary.

The test was performed Thursday afternoon the 12th. Crew-12 launched early the morning of the 13th. The Artemis II test data review took place the afternoon of the 13th, and we released the blog update that evening. I believe we acted in a timely manner, considering we did not want to create needless confusion alongside a crewed launch to the space station.

Following a Feb. 12 confidence test, teams are reviewing data and will examine findings before setting a timeline for the next test, a second @NASAArtemis wet dress rehearsal this month. March remains the earliest potential launch window. The test filled the SLS (Space Launch System) core stage liquid hydrogen tank to assess newly replaced seals in an area used to fill the rocket with propellant. During the test, teams encountered an issue with ground support equipment that reduced the flow of liquid hydrogen into the rocket. Teams were able to gain confidence in several key objectives of the test, and data was obtained at the core stage interfaces, taken at the same time in the test where they encountered a leak during the previous wet dress rehearsal. Engineers will purge the line over the weekend to ensure proper environmental conditions and inspect the ground support equipment before replacing a filter suspected to be the cause of the reduced flow.

I will just say we are leaning forward with transparency, sharing the blemishes and the successes, because for a program as costly and important to national security as Artemis, the public is entitled to the facts. – The confidence test related to the seals we repaired and… — NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman (@NASAAdmin) February 14, 2026

Following last week's fueling test for Artemis II, engineers replaced seals in an area where a hydrogen leak was seen and remated the connections to the rocket. This week teams are conducting a range of tests in advance of the next rehearsal including at cryogenic temperatures… pic.twitter.com/Pdjy6dmRMD — NASA Artemis (@NASAArtemis) February 12, 2026

The potential launch dates in March are:March 6 — ~120-minute window (opens ~8:29 p.m. EST)

March 7 — ~120-minute window (opens ~8:57 p.m. EST)

March 8 — ~120-minute window (opens ~10:56 p.m. EDT)

March 9 — ~120-minute window (opens ~11:52 p.m. EDT)

March 11 — 115-minute window (opens ~12:48 a.m. EDT)

These are the only opportunities in March. The windows are relatively short due to the precise orbital mechanics needed for the crewed lunar flyby trajectory (a free-return path around the Moon).

The potential launch dates in April are:April 1 — 120-minute window (opens ~6:24 p.m. EDT)

April 3 — 120-minute window (opens ~8:00 p.m. EDT)

April 4 — 120-minute window (opens ~8:53 p.m. EDT)

April 5 — 120-minute window (opens ~9:40 p.m. EDT)

April 6 — 120-minute window (opens ~10:36 p.m. EDT)

April 30 — 120-minute window (opens ~6:06 p.m. EDT)

These are the only opportunities in April. The windows are short due to the precise orbital requirements for the crewed lunar flyby trajectory.