The US military-industrial complex (MIC) operates in a highly protected, alliance-driven market, not a free global competition. The claim that “Europe building its own gear will harm the US MIC” is indeed absurd in scale and ignores structural imbalances, NATO interoperability requirements, Buy American rules, and massive US export dependence on European demand. Below is the precise breakdown, historical context, and forward outlook.

1. US Military Procurement: Overwhelmingly Domestic

Total US defense budget: FY2025 ~$935–980 billion (NATO/SIPRI figures); FY2026 projected ~$962 billion+.

Procurement/equipment spending (weapons, vehicles, aircraft, munitions, R&D): ~$170–300 billion annually (varies by definition; McKinsey 2025: ~$300B equipment portion).

Domestic share is about 75–95%+ stays in the US due to Buy American statutes, Berry Amendment (specialty metals), and national security carve-outs. Only a small fraction leaks to foreign suppliers, mostly allies under strict controls.

The US MIC employs ~2–3 million directly/indirectly and captures nearly all this spending.

2. US Sales to European Allies: Huge and Growing (Ukraine War has Tripled US Military exports)

US global arms exports is at record levels.

FY2024 Foreign Military Sales (FMS, government-to-government) = $117.9 billion (up 46% from $80.9B in FY2023 — highest ever).

Direct Commercial Sales (DCS) authorizations = $200.8 billion.

Europe/NATO share:

2020–2024, Europe accounted for 35% of total US arms exports (SIPRI).

US supplied 64% of all European NATO imports (up from 52% in 2015–2019).

FMS notifications to European allies. Averaged ~$11B/year (2017–2021) → $68–76 billion in 2024 alone.

Top recent buyers: Poland, Germany, UK, Netherlands, Norway (F-35s, Patriots, HIMARS, munitions, etc.).

Europe’s post-Ukraine surge (defense spending €343B in 2024 → €381–392B in 2025, targeting 3.5% GDP by 2035) has tripled US exports to the continent in some categories. This is revenue for the US MIC, not competition. Despite this financial benefit to the Military Industrial complex Trump is trying to end the Ukraine war.

European spending boosts US industry far more than it displaces it in the near term.

3. Dual-Use Capacity: The Real Economic Engine (Commercial-Military Overlap)

The US MIC is not a pure “guns-only” sector — it thrives on civilian spin-on/spin-off:

Jet engines: US firms (GE, Pratt & Whitney, CFM International — GE 50% partner) control ~88% of global market. Same core tech powers F-35/F-22 (military) and Boeing 777/787, Airbus A320/A350 (commercial). Military R&D subsidizes commercial reliability.

Aircraft platforms: Boeing KC-46 tanker = commercial 767 derivative. Lockheed C-130J has huge commercial logistics overlap.

Other dual-use: GPS, advanced materials, avionics, semiconductors, software (AI for targeting = commercial AI).

Scale: Commercial aerospace (~$300–400B global market) cross-subsidizes military R&D and sustains skilled workforce/supply chains. US dominates this overlap; Europe (Airbus) competes but relies on US engines/suppliers in many programs.

This shared industrial base makes “Europe goes it alone” economically self-defeating for high-end systems.

4. Historical Reality: Controlled Markets, Not Open Competition

Avro Arrow (Canada, 1959). Canada’s advanced supersonic interceptor (Mach 2+, delta-wing, Iroquois engines) was cancelled by PM Diefenbaker. Completed airframes were destroyed. Canadian aerospace talent migrated to US firms/suppliers and NASA. Canada became a parts/supplier hub for US programs and still is today.

Airbus (1970 consortium of France, Germany, UK, Spain) took 30+ years and massive government launch aid/subsidies to reach parity. Boeing dominated until the 1997 McDonnell Douglas merger diluted engineering culture. Boeing’s recent quality crises (737 MAX, 2024–2025 strikes/delays) handed Airbus temporary delivery leadership (793 vs Boeing ~600 in 2025). But Boeing rebounded in orders (1,173 net in 2025 vs Airbus 889). Market is oligopolistic with heavy state involvement — not free trade.

Allied programs succeed or fail based on US alignment, scale, and politics, not pure merit.

5. What Has Happened and Will Happen

What happened:

Ukraine war triggered European spending surge (doubled equipment budgets).

Europe bought US high-end gear en masse (F-35 fleets in 10+ countries, Patriots, ATACMS) because it’s available now, interoperable, and battle-proven.

EU strategic autonomy is talk (European Defence Fund, PESCO, ReArm Europe €800B plan) produced talk but fragmented execution. 170+ weapon systems vs US ~30. 60–78% of recent EU procurement is still mostly US.

What will happen (2026–2035)

Europe will increase domestic production. Germany has a Europe First plan. New programs like FCAS, MGCS, Eurofighter successors. But delays and cost overruns are guaranteed — historical pattern.

High-end systems (stealth fighters, hypersonics, integrated air defense) will remain US-dependent for decades due to tech gaps and NATO standardization.

Is Europe going to create its own military industrial complex. Are they going to generate their own foreign wars? Is that what Europe really wants. Many in the US would like to get away from it.

The F35 program

European Procurement of Next Gen Fighter Tech

Europe is not going it alone on next-generation airpower. They are buying cutting-edge US technology quickly while insisting on local final assembly, software sovereignty, and industrial offsets to satisfy political strategic autonomy demands.