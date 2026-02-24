Sendmarc Releases DMARCbis Fireside Chat Featuring Co-Editor Todd Herr

Wilmington, North America, February 24th, 2026, CyberNewswire

In a recent DMARCbis fireside chat, email authentication leaders discussed upcoming DMARC changes and how teams can plan for 2026.

Sendmarc has released a new fireside chat featuring Todd Herr, Principal Solutions Architect at GreenArrow Email and co-editor of DMARCbis, on the upcoming update to DMARC (Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting, and Conformance).

Led by Dan Levinson of Sendmarc, the fireside chat explains how the protocol is progressing through the IETF (Internet Engineering Task Force) standards process and what security and email teams can expect as authentication requirements continue to tighten across the ecosystem.

DMARC was originally published in 2015 and has since become a widely adopted control for reducing direct-domain spoofing and improving visibility into legitimate and illegitimate use of an email domain.

In the discussion, Herr outlines how DMARCbis reflects lessons learned across years of real-world deployment, including clarifications for changes aimed at improving long-term maintainability. DMARCbis (draft-ietf-dmarc-dmarcbis-41) is intended for Proposed Standard status and, if approved, would obsolete RFC 7489.

“I don’t see DMARCbis as a revolution so much as an evolution,” said Herr.”

﻿Discussion Themes and Platform Updates

The video highlights updates and themes relevant to businesses planning email security initiatives:

Record Tag Updates and Deprecations: Herr discusses tag updates intended to reduce ambiguity and inconsistent implementation, so while DMARC changes, it remains practical to deploy at scale.

Herr discusses tag updates intended to reduce ambiguity and inconsistent implementation, so while DMARC changes, it remains practical to deploy at scale. Clearer expectations for reporting and participation: The discussion covers what “full participation” looks like in practice, including the operational work required to maintain aligned authentication and useful reporting.

The discussion covers what “full participation” looks like in practice, including the operational work required to maintain aligned authentication and useful reporting. Receiver-side policy discovery via DNS tree walk: DMARCbis introduces a standardized DNS tree walk approach that improves how receivers discover the organizational domain.

DMARCbis introduces a standardized DNS tree walk approach that improves how receivers discover the organizational domain. Levinson noted that some of the world’s most prominent mailbox providers, such as Microsoft, Google, and Yahoo, have “captured a great number of headlines” by rolling out strict sender requirements that rely heavily on DMARC, SPF, and DKIM – suggesting authentication is necessary to safeguard email, the single most vital communication channel.

Herr also addresses common misconceptions, including the idea that publishing DMARC alone guarantees inbox placement. The discussion reinforces that authentication helps mailbox providers evaluate identity and apply reputation, but it doesn’t replace strong sending practices.

