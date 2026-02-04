Showstoppers for Tesla and SpaceX Merger

by

There are several reason why the Tesla and SpaceX merger will not happen and definitely not this year.

It would be the largest merger deal involving a global public company ever. It would be the largest by several times. This makes it risky and complex.

It will involve EU approval and if the EU rejected the Nvidia purchase of ARM, then they will reject any Tesla and SpaceX merger.

Most of the benefits of a merger can be obtained with regional joint venture. SpaceX and Tesla could set up a US only joint venture that would only need US approval.

Screenshot
Screenshot

All of the concrete actions with major banks are SpaceX IPO related.

1 thought on “Showstoppers for Tesla and SpaceX Merger”

  1. X.ai and SpaceX was easy. The IPO of SpaceX including X.ai is not easy but is not going to be obstructed by anything. SpaceX as a trillion dollar market cap public company merging with Tesla, a trillion dollar public company is not going to happen in the foreseeable future. Once they are making serious revenue, it’s possible The Boring Company might be acquired by Tesla and Neuralink by SpaceX.

    Reply

Leave a Comment