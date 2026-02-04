There are several reason why the Tesla and SpaceX merger will not happen and definitely not this year.
It would be the largest merger deal involving a global public company ever. It would be the largest by several times. This makes it risky and complex.
It will involve EU approval and if the EU rejected the Nvidia purchase of ARM, then they will reject any Tesla and SpaceX merger.
Most of the benefits of a merger can be obtained with regional joint venture. SpaceX and Tesla could set up a US only joint venture that would only need US approval.
All of the concrete actions with major banks are SpaceX IPO related.
🇺🇸 SpaceX held meetings with non-U.S. banks to pitch for roles in its upcoming IPO.
Foreign banks came to their California office in mid-January; one group was European banks, another from other regions, all vying for a piece of the action.
They're targeting the biggest… pic.twitter.com/0CEJ9mgIe8
— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 4, 2026
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
1 thought on “Showstoppers for Tesla and SpaceX Merger”
X.ai and SpaceX was easy. The IPO of SpaceX including X.ai is not easy but is not going to be obstructed by anything. SpaceX as a trillion dollar market cap public company merging with Tesla, a trillion dollar public company is not going to happen in the foreseeable future. Once they are making serious revenue, it’s possible The Boring Company might be acquired by Tesla and Neuralink by SpaceX.