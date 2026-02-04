Showstoppers for Tesla and SpaceX Merger

There are several reason why the Tesla and SpaceX merger will not happen and definitely not this year.

It would be the largest merger deal involving a global public company ever. It would be the largest by several times. This makes it risky and complex.

It will involve EU approval and if the EU rejected the Nvidia purchase of ARM, then they will reject any Tesla and SpaceX merger.

Most of the benefits of a merger can be obtained with regional joint venture. SpaceX and Tesla could set up a US only joint venture that would only need US approval.

All of the concrete actions with major banks are SpaceX IPO related.

🇺🇸 SpaceX held meetings with non-U.S. banks to pitch for roles in its upcoming IPO. Foreign banks came to their California office in mid-January; one group was European banks, another from other regions, all vying for a piece of the action. They're targeting the biggest… pic.twitter.com/0CEJ9mgIe8 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 4, 2026