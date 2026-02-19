SLS Second Wet Rehearsal Going Well

✅ Progressing well — no major hydrogen leaks reported this time.

✅ Rocket is now in its final fueling configuration (“replenish mode”) on all stages (core stage + Interim Cryogenic Propulsion Stage).

✅ Brief ground communications glitch earlier this morning (around 11 a.m.) was quickly resolved by switching to backup systems.

✅ Teams have completed fast-fill on several tanks and are now topping them off.

Timeline today (all times Eastern):

Early morning: Core stage and ICPS powered up.

~9:27 a.m.: Cryogenic propellant loading began.

Morning–early afternoon: Chilldown → fast fill → replenish mode on core stage LH2 and LOX, plus ICPS tanks.

3:32 p.m.: Entered a planned 1-hour 10-minute hold. Pad rescue crews moving into position.

Teams will exit the hold, run through terminal countdown to ~T-33 seconds (simulated launch at 8:30–8:50 p.m. ET), then recycle the clock and practice the scrub/drain procedures. Test expected to wrap up around 12:30 a.m. Friday, Feb 20.

Friday, Feb 20: NASA will hold a post-test news conference to review data and declare the rehearsal a success (or note any remaining issues).

If this second WDR goes cleanly (which it is trending toward so far), NASA will commit to a firm launch date — March 6, 2026 is the earliest target in the current window.