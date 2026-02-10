Space AI Avoids Grid Buildout and Permit Problems for Ground AI Data Centers

Early data centers on the ground can target sites with existing infrastructure and power plants with available power. The most cooperative local governments, and minimal opposition. As scale increases, operators must pursue less tougher locations and face tougher environmental reviews.

Later sites will need to build new grid with miles of heavy duty power lines and new power plants which can take a decade. Powerplants and grid connection waits are taking 6+ years.

There will be more delays and more costs. The 100th GW might cost 2-3x more in soft costs than the 1st due to escalating complexity.

The AI boom will ultimately lower electricity prices by accelerating generation tech. The transition period sees backwards scaling as marginal energy becomes costlier.

ARK has great insights https://t.co/lx4JbrE9Dh — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 10, 2026

The 100th GW for AI in Space could cost 1/3rd the 1st, aligning with Wright’s Law.

The fully reusable SpaceX’s Starship could drop launch costs dramatically.