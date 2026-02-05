Space AI is the Key to the Technological Singularity

The path of first the SpaceX IPO and then the attempt to merge SpaceX and Tesla. SpaceX and xAI merged pre-IPO to optimize AI operations in space, avoiding double taxation and enhancing margins by 5-10%. SpaceX builds satellites and xAI runs AI like Grok. XAI Grok AI would eventually be like Amazon AWS (web services) which is the majority of Amazon Revenue. There is tax efficiency and product integration for speed/scale. Tesla produces AI chips (AI5/AI6/AI8) and memory, further streamlining operations.
AI buildout could drive 18% annual GDP growth (comparable to WWII U.S. mobilization, doubling factories for non-profitable output). Atlanta GDP now is ranging between 4.0%-5.4% in 2026 so far.
