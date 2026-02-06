SpaceX Authorized to Increase High Speed Internet Download Speeds 5X Through 2026

The FCC has given SpaceX a time-limited waiver for 18-24 months, effective January 9, 2026 to increase KU band transmission. This immediately authorizes SpaceX to exceed equivalent power flux density (EPFD) limits for KU-band operations in the US, enabling higher transmission power from Gen2 Starlink satellites. This will be made permanent during the next 6-12 months.

This directly supports increased beam overlap (up to eight beams per satellite in the same frequency and area), boosting network capacity and download speeds without requiring new user hardware.

SpaceX can implement these power increases via software adjustments to existing satellites, potentially as soon as operational testing allows—analysts suggest effects could appear in congested areas within days to weeks of the waiver.

User reports from late January 2026 already show download speeds reaching 240 Mbps in rural US areas, exceeding standard advertised rates of 100-200 Mbps, which may indicate early rollou