SpaceX is Worth More than Tesla

by

Tesla is down to $1.24 trillion in market capitalization. After SpaceX bought XAI a few days ago the valuation of SpaceX is $1.25 trillion.

1 thought on “SpaceX is Worth More than Tesla”

  1. Please note that this is not a PUBLIC EVALUATION.
    The valuations were established internally, through:
    SpaceX’s board of directors
    xAI’s board of directors
    So the board of the two companies established that they are worth that amount of money.

    Reply

Leave a Comment