SpaceX Space AI Costs Are Already Near Ground AI Data Centers

Various analysis of the cost of AI Data Centers in space describe crossover points for AI data centers in space as $500/kg in launch or $250/kg in launch.

The difference in costs for launch that SpaceX charges itself versus clients and SpaceX being the clear leader in mass production of cost efficient satellites gives SpaceX a 3-4X cost advantage versus all competitors for AI in space. SpaceX will be able to make affordable Space AI data centers at massive scale by mid-2028 while it will take others til around 2035.

SpaceX Falcon 9 marginal costs are about $10 million per flight. This is 7 times lower cost than what they sell launch to customers at $67-70 million per flight.

This makes SpaceX cost per kilogram about $600/kilogram.

The main costs that SpaceX needs to work on are the fully reusable Starship to bring their launch cost down to $100/kg or less. Again they will charge the clients about ten times more. The other main cost is to make dedicated solar power and AI chip optimized satellites. This will being the cost per watt of AI down versus satellites optimized for communication.

Here is the link to the Starcloud white paper on AI data centers in space.