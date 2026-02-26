SpaceX Starship V3 Rolling Out for Cryo Tests for March 2026 Launch

This first Version 3 Starship marks a milestone with its fully tiled heat shield, all four flaps, and tweaks for powerful Raptor 3 engines, heading to Massey’s Outpost for cryogenic tests and leak checks. Paired later with Booster 19 for Flight Test 12, it advances SpaceX’s push for routine reusable flights to orbit, the Moon, and Mars.

