SpaceX Starship V3 Rolling Out for Cryo Tests for March 2026 Launch

This first Version 3 Starship marks a milestone with its fully tiled heat shield, all four flaps, and tweaks for powerful Raptor 3 engines, heading to Massey’s Outpost for cryogenic tests and leak checks. Paired later with Booster 19 for Flight Test 12, it advances SpaceX’s push for routine reusable flights to orbit, the Moon, and Mars.
The first Starship V3 has left the build site to begin prelaunch testing pic.twitter.com/DMZVMuRQVl
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 26, 2026
Best day of my life.
Staeship 39 is amazing guys. pic.twitter.com/KqcizznN6I
— Captain Eli (@TheCaptainEli) February 26, 2026
The first-ever SpaceX Version 3 Starship is set to fly next month, and it’s absolutely stunning
pic.twitter.com/nszwYZ4aiE
— SMX 🇺🇸 (@iam_smx) February 26, 2026
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.