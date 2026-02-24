Stealth Weapon Pods to Solve Tiny Internal Weapon Bay in the F35

NEW low-drag stealth tanks for F22 fuel can be modified into stealth weapon pods for the F-35. This is the logical next step to solve the small internal bays weapons limitation that affects all stealth fighters.

The core technology of the Low Drag Tank and Pylon (LDTP) program — faceted low-observable shaping, radar-absorbent materials (RAM), minimal wave drag, and smart clean-jettison pylons — was never limited to fuel only. Lockheed Martin has publicly stated since 2023 that the LDTP system(and its underlying stealthy external carriage tech can be used for the F35. It needs to be redesigned to match the F-35’s unique stealth contours. The F-35 was built from day one with wing plumbing for external stores, so integrating adapted LDTP-style pods is straightforward engineering, not a new invention.

It is the exact evolution defense analysts and Lockheed see coming alongside the USAF’s 2026 budget push for stealthy external fuel tanks on the F-35.

How Much Extra Weapons Capacity?

Internal bays only (full stealth): ~5,700 lbs total. Typical load: 4–6 AIM-120/260 missiles (Block 4 “Sidekick” rack helps here) or 2× 2,000 lb JDAMs + 2–4 missiles.

With 2 stealth weapon pods (one under each wing, same size/shape as the LDTP tanks).

This will add another 4–8+ missiles or a mix of standoff weapons (JASSM, LRASM, multiple SDB IIs, etc.) while keeping the aircraft in a mostly stealth configuration.

There could also be stealth combat laser pods. This would give the F-35 an unlimited magazine of shots.

Block 4 and 4+ Upgrades

Major Capabilities Being Added

Sensors (biggest leap)

New AN/APG-85 AESA radar (Northrop Grumman) replacing the APG-81 — starting on Lot 17 jets in 2025/2026. Far greater range, resolution, and multi-function performance.

Upgraded Electro-Optical Targeting System (EOTS).

Next-Gen Distributed Aperture System (NGDAS) for 360° infrared vision.

Expanded Electronic Support Measures (ESM) bandwidth + ROVER support.

Weapons & Loadout (directly addresses “small internal bays” issue)

Dramatically increased internal missile capacity (Sidekick rack already helping).

Full integration of next-gen munitions:AIM-260 JATM (longer-range air-to-air).

AGM-88G AARGM-ER (anti-radiation).

StormBreaker (SDB II glide bomb).

JASSM-ER / LRASM family (standoff cruise missiles, including anti-ship).

International weapons (Meteor for some partners, SPEAR 3, Joint Strike Missile, etc.).

External low-drag/stealthy stores

USAF FY2026 budget explicitly funds development of external fuel tanks (underwing and conformal options) as part of Block 4 range/persistence efforts. Lockheed has confirmed the F-22’s Low Drag Tank & Pylon (LDTP) tech for the F-35. Stealth-shaped weapon pods are the logical follow-on.

Electronic Warfare (top priority per USAF Air Combat Command)

Advanced non-kinetic EW suite for jamming, deception, and electronic attack.

AI-driven cognitive EW (Lockheed announced new details today on AI helping pilots spot enemy air defenses faster and rapidly updating threat libraries).

Dramatically improved situational awareness and survivability against modern integrated air-defense systems.

Computing, Fusion & Networking

Massive processing boost enables true sensor fusion, AI-assisted target recognition, and real-time command of Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCAs/drones).

Open architecture for faster future upgrades.

Other

Automatic Ground Collision Avoidance System (some already fielded).

Improved comms, navigation, and fuel management.