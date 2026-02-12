Technical Path and Business Model of Office Work Without People

xAI has an initiative (using Tesla AI4 hardware) to create AI that fully emulates human computer work.
It will work like Tesla FSD in cars but for desktops and laptops. It uses cameras or screen capture (watching user/screen), keystrokes, mouse actions, screen recording, and terminal access.
It learns tasks by watching and recording actions (generalized macros across any software — Excel, QuickBooks, Google Docs, enterprise apps, websites, booking systems, etc.).
No need for APIs.
It remotely controls any application via vision + input simulation.
Key applications are Customer service (global trillion-dollar industry), Bookkeeping, taxes, financial analysis and eventually all white collar work.
Remote work tasks (JetBlue booking agents and IT support) would be first.
Any repetitive white-collar digital work first.
Blurred boundaries with physical Optimus (robots) and Neuralink (brain-computer interface for control).
Digital versions gather training data to improve physical robots.
