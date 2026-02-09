Tens of Thousands of Tons of Payload to the Moon With SpaceX Starship Starting in 2027

SpaceX Starship V4 tanker should be ready in 2027 which should reduce the number of tanker refills for lunar missions down to 5 or 6. IF 1200 to 1400 flights out of 10,000 per year were used for lunar missions or refuelings, then this would enable 200 full lunar missions delivering over 40,000 tons to the lunar surface.

Elon Musk confirmed that my assessment of SpaceX Starship V4 should be ready in 2027 and this will mean hundreds of full lunar missions will be happening around 2027-2029.

SpaceX Starship V4 tanker should be ready in 2027 which should reduce the number of tanker refills for lunar missions down to 5 or 6. IF 1200 to 1400 flights out of 10,000 per year were used for lunar missions or refuelings, then this would enable 200 full lunar missions… https://t.co/q4Wx03yC0x — nextbigfuture (@nextbigfuture) February 9, 2026