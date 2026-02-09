Tens of Thousands of Tons of Payload to the Moon With SpaceX Starship Starting in 2027

SpaceX Starship V4 tanker should be ready in 2027 which should reduce the number of tanker refills for lunar missions down to 5 or 6. IF 1200 to 1400 flights out of 10,000 per year were used for lunar missions or refuelings, then this would enable 200 full lunar missions delivering over 40,000 tons to the lunar surface.
Elon Musk confirmed that my assessment of SpaceX Starship V4 should be ready in 2027 and this will mean hundreds of full lunar missions will be happening around 2027-2029.
SpaceX Starship V4 tanker should be ready in 2027 which should reduce the number of tanker refills for lunar missions down to 5 or 6. IF 1200 to 1400 flights out of 10,000 per year were used for lunar missions or refuelings, then this would enable 200 full lunar missions… https://t.co/q4Wx03yC0x
— nextbigfuture (@nextbigfuture) February 9, 2026
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.