TESLA HAS 1000+ ROBOTAXI -WHY ONLY 400 COUNTED ?

There is the wrong assumption of the accuracy of crowd robotaxi counts BUT only 139 out of 200 Waymos counted in Austin with same methods. At least 30% undercounted. Harder to find robotaxi (Waymo-Tesla) in the SF Bay Area. 67 Waymos counted in SF Bay Area out of 1000 Waymo claimed. I believe the main mechanism if bothering to submit the license plate of the ride you got by less than 1% of the customers. No Tesla employees will submit license plates of tesla employee robotaxi fleet. Waymo license plate count is below the words VEHICLE FLEET.

So Robotaxitracker.com massively undercounts claimed Waymos BUT people think it has a good count of Tesla Robotaxi?

Tesla has registered and filed paperwork for 1655 robotaxi in December 2025 for SF Bay Area. They must have set aside or are using those cars with license plates. They have filed paper work for 798 drivers for SF Bay Area. There are hundreds of drivers and cars giving employee rides which would not get reported in the counts.

Tesla said 500+ robotaxi in Jan 2026 where lying on the earnings call can get them sued. Evidence supports that there are now 1000+ active robotaxi (~800 SF Bay Area, ~200 Austin and 200+ Employee rides) but count fails like counts huge misses for Waymo. There are 2000+ set aside or active robotaxi. 1655 at least in SF Bay Area, 200-300+ Austin inferred by miscounts, 100-200+ cybercabs in factory.