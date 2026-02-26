Tesla Has Unboxed Manufacturing Building Hundreds of Cybercabs

Tesla Cybercab production has started to scale. Hundreds of Cybercabs are in various stages of build right now at Giga Texas (in the “yellow section,” grid Y57 on the east side). Joe Tegtmeyer has seen it and described it to Herbert Ong.

The Unboxed [giant lego method] manufacturing is live and working.

Tesla builds five major modules separately in parallel.

Front end

Structural battery pack + interior

Rear end

Left and right side structures



The robots bolt them together with lasers + minimal adhesive (almost no welding). Body panels go on last. The car never touches the ground until final assembly.

This is more automated than the Cybertruck line and is designed to be ~5× faster at scale.

Production Cybercabs have no steering wheel or pedals — pure robotaxi design from day one for unsupervised autonomy.

The Volume production starts slowly in April (tens per day at first), then quickly scales to thousands per month. Eventually it will be 200,000 to 350,000 per month.

Supply chain is heavily in-house (casting, stamping, plastic injection molding for color-matched body panels, on-site batteries). Tires are one of the few external parts.

Crash testing is well underway (dozens of vehicles tested) and the structure (especially rear casting + structural pack) is performing very strongly.

Several Cybercabs are already driving around Austin and other cities for real-world testing.

Ties directly into Tesla’s Cortex 1 & 2 supercomputers (Cortex 2 coming online this summer with double the AI training capacity).

North campus at Giga Texas is being prepared for a massive 10-million-per-year Optimus bot factory (groundwork starting now, production targeted ~2027).

Giga Texas is accelerated the entire Tesla autonomy + robotics timeline. The Cybercab isn’t just another car — it’s the first purpose-built, high-volume autonomous vehicle in history, and production is moving faster than almost anyone outside Tesla expected.