The First Tesla Sub-$30,000 Cybercab Will be Sold to Marques Brownlee

Marques Brownlee will likely be sold the first commercial Tesla Cybercab that will be used outside of Tesla.

Most Tesla Cybercabs will be built and used internally for the Tesla robotaxi fleet.

Marques made a bet that a Cybercab would not be made and sold for less than $30,000 before 2027 and delivered to a customer. The production line has started.

It is likely that there will be a video made by Marques which will air on X and Elon Musk will deliver a Cybercab to Marques.

By the terms of the bet Marques will have to shave the hair from his head. Elon Musk will likely help operate the shaver initially.

This is the obvious publicity stunt for Elon Musk, Tesla, Cybercab, X and Marques Brownlee.

Marques did a 4D chess move of engagement bait a year ago.