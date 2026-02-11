XAI All Hands Shows Lunar Mass Driver Rendering

XMoney should have a limited public release in 1-2 months and then have a global release.
At the XAI all hands Elon showed the rendering of lunar mass driver.
here’s the full video of the recent xAI all hands meeting pic.twitter.com/VDKJp8KMRv
— Whole Mars Catalog (@wholemars) February 11, 2026
xAI’s new massive supercomputer, the largest in the world:
Phase one (Macrohard):
• 330,000+ GPUs
• Compute: 4.4B FP4 TOPS
• Over 1GW power
• 558 Tesla Megapacks (2.3GWh), worth $545M
• Liquid cooling Throughput: 248k GMP
Phase two (Macroharder):
• 220,000 Nividia GB 300s
