XAI All Hands Shows Lunar Mass Driver Rendering

by

XMoney should have a limited public release in 1-2 months and then have a global release.

At the XAI all hands Elon showed the rendering of lunar mass driver.

xAI’s new massive supercomputer, the largest in the world:

Phase one (Macrohard):
• 330,000+ GPUs
• Compute: 4.4B FP4 TOPS
• Over 1GW power
• 558 Tesla Megapacks (2.3GWh), worth $545M
• Liquid cooling Throughput: 248k GMP

Phase two (Macroharder):
• 220,000 Nividia GB 300s

Screenshot
Screenshot
Screenshot
Screenshot
Screenshot
Screenshot

Leave a Comment