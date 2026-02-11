XAI All Hands Shows Lunar Mass Driver Rendering

XMoney should have a limited public release in 1-2 months and then have a global release.

At the XAI all hands Elon showed the rendering of lunar mass driver.

here’s the full video of the recent xAI all hands meeting pic.twitter.com/VDKJp8KMRv — Whole Mars Catalog (@wholemars) February 11, 2026

xAI’s new massive supercomputer, the largest in the world:

Phase one (Macrohard):

• 330,000+ GPUs

• Compute: 4.4B FP4 TOPS

• Over 1GW power

• 558 Tesla Megapacks (2.3GWh), worth $545M

• Liquid cooling Throughput: 248k GMP

Phase two (Macroharder):

• 220,000 Nividia GB 300s