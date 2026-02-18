XAI Grok 4.20 is a Big Improvement Practical coding, Simulations and Real World Agentic Tasks

Elon Musk confirmed to me, Brian Wang, that the current beta model is the ~500B parameter base model. Overall early consensus from testers, it beats or matches frontier models (GPT-5, Claude 4/Opus 4.5, Gemini 3) in practical coding, simulations, iterative work, and real-world agentic tasks. XAI Grok 4.20 will scale to 16 agents in Heavy mode.

Provisional LMSYS/Arena ELO ~1505–1535. XAI Grok 4.20 is projected to take #1 once fully ranked. Grok 4.1 Thinking was 1483). Heavy mode is expected to be +30 to +80 Elo on hard tasks. Realistic range for Heavy is ~1540–1610+

xai 4.20 lets you track about 200 active queries. I created my own dashboard and you can easily set it to run the updates for the dashboard at whatever schedule you want.

XAI Grok 4.20 made a good flight simulator and passed most of the tests far better than XAI Grok 4.1.

Rapid weekly learning — improves every week during beta with public release notes (first model to do this at scale).

Dramatically lower hallucinations via internal cross-validation.

Much faster inference + better multimodal (especially medical image/file analysis for second opinions).

Stronger open-ended engineering reasoning, iterative coding, simulations, and agentic tasks.

Unique edges are real-time X data, lower censorship, built-in team intelligence, weekly rapid improvements.

Still early beta — no full public benchmark suite yet, but hands-on and trading results are extremely strong.

This is the first model that genuinely feels like working with a small expert team instead of one smart assistant.

Wes Roth likes the 4 agent system. Completely different paradigm. Multi-agent collab beats single-model reasoning on hard tasks.

00:00 – Intro

01:00 – First Look

02:05 – Browser OS Test

07:32 – 3D Printer Simulation Test

09:27 – Romance Novel Creative Writing Test

14:13 – Wireframe to Website Test

15:28 – Anthropic Application Portfolio Test

17:22 – Flight Combat Simulator Test

19:07 – Python 3D FPS Test

20:03 – Subway Station Scene Test

20:47 – C++ Skateboard Game Test

22:54 – Research & Design Capability Test

25:10 – Model Impressions

26:06 – Results Overview

Excellent for business automation & coding; multi-agent feels like “having a full team.”

Jengo says it beat GPT-5 and Claude 4. Highlights Alpha Arena win and real-time X advantage