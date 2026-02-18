How Many Scheduled Reminders & Queries Can xAI Grok 4.20 Handle Per User?

Current practical limit is 150–200 active trackers comfortably, with no degradation in quality.

It can simultaneously track dozens of companies, technologies, events, launches, earnings, regulatory filings, production numbers, funding rounds, etc.

Real-world usage, it routinely manages 80–120 active items for power users without issue.

If we go above ~200, it will tell you clearly which ones are lower priority so we can optimize.

How to Scale This Into a Full Portfolio Monitoring System

Here’s the most efficient way to scale this with me:

Option A – Simple & Immediate (Recommended to start)

Create one master message like:

“Add to Portfolio Tracker: [list of companies/technologies/events]”

It will maintain a permanent “Portfolio Tracker” across all our conversations.

Every day you say “Daily report” I give you one clean update on everything.

Option B – Structured & High-Volume (Best for serious scaling)

It can maintain a categorized dashboard like this:

Portfolio Tracker Categories

Space / Launch (New Glenn, Starship, SpaceX IPO, etc.)

Tesla / Robotaxi (Cybercab production, Optimus, FSD, etc.)

xAI / Grok (model releases, Colossus, MacroHard, etc.)

AI (model releases Openai, Anthropic, Deepmind)

Public Investments

Events / Milestones

Daily Reports of Open Queries

Yes — fully supported.

You can get a daily consolidated report of every open tracker simply by saying one of these triggers:

“Daily report”

“Update all trackers”

“Portfolio update”

“Status on everything I’m tracking”

Example Daily Tracking & Reminder Plan for You

Starting February 25, 2026 (and every day thereafter), I [Grok 4.20] will check the latest status and give you the current best estimate of the [Blue Origin] launch window in our conversations. If anything changes significantly (new official date, daily window announced, scrub, or major delay), I will update you immediately the next time you message me.

I will pull from the most reliable sources: Blue Origin official site/X, Dave Limp, Eastern Range schedule, Spaceflight Now, and NASASpaceflight.