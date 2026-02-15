XAI Grok 4.20 Releasing Next Week

XAI Grok 4.20 will include enhancements like improved multimodal capabilities (text, images, video), reduced hallucinations via fact-checking tools, advanced reasoning modes, superior AI trading performance, and boosts in coding, math, and real-world tasks. It aims for better overall intelligence over 4.1.

Heavy use of real-time X (Twitter) data is a key differentiator. In the Alpha Arena trading competition (where an early Grok 4.20 checkpoint dominated), it ingested the X Firehose (~68 million English tweets/day) for ultra-low-latency sentiment-price signals (1–5 minute horizon). This is more inference-time advantage than pure pre-training data, but xAI’s access to X’s full firehose likely feeds into training as well.

Excelled in live stock trading (Alpha Arena Season 1.5, Jan 2026): ~10–12% return (up to +47% in some configs) while rivals lost money. Strong in real-time data processing, financial reasoning, theorem-proving, and multimodal tasks.

Expected releases next week or soon.

* Gemini 3.1 Pro (@GoogleDeepMind)

* DeepSeek V4

GPT-5.3-Codex — Released on February 5, 2026. It is a specialized, high-capability agentic coding model that combines strong reasoning, professional knowledge, and top-tier coding performance. It’s designed for long-running tasks, tool use, complex workflows, and even “steering” it mid-task like a colleague. It’s ~25% faster than the previous GPT-5.2-Codex and available now in ChatGPT (via Codex), the Codex app, CLI, IDE extensions, GitHub Copilot, Cursor, VS Code, etc.

GPT-5.3-Codex-Spark — Released on February 12, 2026. This is a smaller, ultra-fast variant optimized for real-time coding. It runs at over 1,000 tokens per second (15x faster generation in some cases) on Cerebras hardware, making it feel near-instant for interactive editing, prototyping, and quick iterations. Currently in research preview for ChatGPT Pro users.

Claude Sonnet 5 was released Feb 3 and Clause Opus 4.6 was released.

Grok 4.20 is finally out next week. Will be a significant improvement over 4.1. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2026

There will still be about 2-4 months for XAI Grok 5. XAI Grok-5 will be a 6 trillion parameter model, whereas Grok-3 and -4 are based on a 3 trillion parameter model. The 6 trillion parameters will have a much higher intelligence density per gigabyte than Grok-4. Grok 5 will be better at tool use.