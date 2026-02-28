Youtuber Blinkov and Other Called the Start of the New US-Israel-Iran War

The Binkov’s Battlegrounds video (uploaded before the attack started) provides one of the clearest, equipment-focused baselines for the current escalation.

Details the largest US combat aircraft/tanker/AWACS concentration around Iran since 2003.

Two carrier air wings (over 100 tactical aircraft, F-35 heavy on Abraham Lincoln south of Iran + Ford en route), 100+ US fighters at Jordan’s Muwaffaq Salti and Prince Sultan (Saudi), F-22s in Israel, E-3 AWACS (37% of USAF fleet), Rivet Joint SIGINT (36% deployable), BACN relays, Global Hawks/Tritons, 123 tankers (40% fleet), plus 10 destroyers/subs with hundreds of Tomahawks and potential B-2/B-52 surges from Diego Garcia or CONUS.

Allies add marginal but useful assets (UK Eurofighters/F-35Bs in Qatar/Akrotiri. Israel’s full 290+ combat aircraft). This posture enables sustained SEAD/DEAD, dynamic targeting, and weeks-long strikes — exactly the force package now executing Operation Epic Fury (US) and Roaring Lion (Israel) starting ~28 Feb 2026 morning.

Analysts who tracked Order of Battle (OOB), deployment timelines, and sustainment (Binkov-style equipment breakdowns, plus ISW/Critical Threats, INSS/FPRI post-2025 assessments, and channels like ILTV that tied buildup to failed Geneva/Oman nuclear talks deadlines) were correct on timing. They flagged ever more likely escalation once Trump’s ultimatums (nuclear zero-stockpile + full IAEA access + missile/proxy limits) hit impasse in mid-late Feb. An October 2025 predictive paper estimated 55-75% probability of renewed major ops in Q4 2025–Q1 2026 window, concentrating on Jan-Feb after Iron Beam integration and before midterms.

Vague someday voices missed the deployment clock. Equipment-focused ones nailed the readiness window.

What Does Equipment and Troop Analysis Say Now?

2025 “Twelve-Day War” (13–24/25 June) Precedent as Baseline for Projections.

Best analysts (ISW special reports, FPRI, IISS, INSS, JINSA, etc.) used granular data on weapons performance, C2 resilience, and manpower.

Israeli/US side has F-35I/Adir stealth + standoff munitions + pre-positioned Mossad assets (smuggled drone kits assembled inside Iran, local agents for laser designation or explosive UAV launches) achieved rapid SEAD. Destroyed 1/3 of Iranian ballistic missile launchers (120), large fractions of S-300/ Buk/ Tor batteries, and air-defense radars. No manned aircraft lost. Bunker-busters (GBU-57, Tomahawks) + US support hit Fordow/Natanz/Isfahan enrichment halls; centrifuges largely destroyed, key scientists killed. Expanded to energy infra and internal-security nodes (LEC/Basij HQs) late in campaign to erode regime control. Nuclear setback achieved. US/Pentagon assessed 1–2 years (enrichment capacity effectively destroyed though dispersed HEU stockpiles ~400+ kg 60% survived relocation.

Iranian side had 370+ ballistic missiles + 1,000+ Shahed-136/loitering drones fired. 88–90% failure/ interception rate vs Israeli multilayered (Arrow 2/3, David’s Sling, Iron Dome) + US assets. Low accuracy (counter-value hits on cities caused ~33 civilian deaths, $1.5B damage, but military bases largely missed). Air force never contested (obsolete F-14/MiG-29s stayed grounded). IRGC command disrupted: 20–30+ senior commanders/scientists killed (incl. possible Quds Force head, Air/Space Force leads). retaliation delayed until successors appointed. Total Iranian casualties were ~1,190 dead / 4,475 wounded (HRANA data). Heavy IRGC losses but organization survived via deputies.

Current 2026 Campaign Will Likely Last Weeks

Matches projections closely so far. Air campaign layer is the largest IAF sortie ever (~200 fighters). Initial waves hit 500+ military targets (western/central Iran AD radars, missile storage/launch sites in Isfahan/Qom/Karaj/Kermanshah/Bushehr).

There is Leadership/C2 focus. Khamenei compound heavily damaged (heavily cut off or possibly killed per satellite + reports).

Ali Shamkhani (Supreme National Security Council), defense minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, IRGC commander Mohammad Pakpour, four top MOIS officials confirmed/claimed killed. US sea/air adds Tomahawks, likely B-2 follow-ons. Tanker/AWACS relay from Binkov-described bases enables deep strikes.

IRGC & other degradation effectiveness is high initially. Thousands IRGC KIA/WIA (bases hit). Multiple senior layers removed. Mirrors 2025 decapitation but broader (internal security nodes again). Regime prepped successors (Khamenei named 4 backups per post. Deputies ready). Short-term C2 chaos expected. long-term resilience via ideology/parallel structures. No full collapse projected — analysts correctly warned air alone insufficient without internal fracture.

Drones, intel, infiltration layer is a core enabler, per 2025 model. Pre-positioned Mossad-recruited assets + smuggled components likely used for internal first strikes on radars/C2 (exact details classified but pattern identical).

US has Global Hawks/Tritons/Rivet Joint + space IR for real-time mobile launcher hunting. Israeli one-way/loitering munitions for dynamic targeting. Iranian counter with Shahed-136 swarms + ballistic missiles (dozens launched in waves). Penetration low (most intercepted over Israel/Gulf. Light injuries in Israel ~89 total, 3 killed. Debris hits in UAE/Dubai/Saudi — Fairmont Palm fire, 1 death Abu Dhabi, 4 injuries). Houthis resumed Red Sea. EW/jamming attempted but historically ineffective vs US/Israeli systems.

Insurgents & flip pressure layer. Trump explicit regime-change rhetoric (take over your government, topple rulers, IRGC lay down arms). Targets internal-security apparatus to erode repression (LEC/Basij hits). Potential amplification via ethnic proxies (Baloch/Kurdish groups historically responsive to external support) or MEK networks for sabotage/intel. No large-scale uprising reported yet (early), but energy/military disruption + protests legacy (Dec 2025–Jan 2026 suppressed at high cost) creates conditions. Counter-efforts are that the regime pre-named successors across posts. Rapid purges/loyalty enforcement. Propaganda framing as resistance. IRGC-Artesh tensions exploitable (flip incentives via sanctuary/offers).

Air dominance (persistent CAP via tankers) protects infil/sabotage teams, enables follow-on waves on rebuilt sites. Degraded AD/missiles limits Iranian retaliation scale (smaller salvos than 2025 peak). Economic pressure (energy hits) + internal security erosion feeds flip/uprising potential.

Projected duration is weeks (Binkov/US planning), not single raid. Effectiveness metrics to watch (matched to 2025) would be launcher destruction rate (over 70% goal), leadership removal depth, Iranian missile penetration (less than 20%), internal unrest indicators.