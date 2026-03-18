All Organic Building Blocks of Life Likely Form Naturally in Space

Organic molecules delivered from extraterrestrial materials may have played a key role in supplying building blocks for life on Earth. Scientists have found all five canonical nucleobases—purines (adenine and guanine) and pyrimidines (cytosine, thymine and uracil)—in samples returned from the C-type asteroid (162173) Ryugu by JAXA’s Hayabusa2 mission.

This likely means that organic molecule building blocks of life form naturally throughout the universe.

Ryugu samples contain nearly equal amounts of purines and pyrimidines, whereas Murchison is enriched in purines and Bennu and Orgueil in pyrimidines. Samples from Ryugu, Bennu and Orgueil, which have a similar mineralogy and elemental composition, show purine-to-pyrimidine ratios negatively correlating with ammonia. These observations indicate that the nucleobases in these samples may have formed via a shared pathway depending on the physicochemical environment of the respective parent bodies. The detection of diverse nucleobases in asteroid and meteorite materials demonstrates their widespread presence throughout the Solar System and reinforces the hypothesis that carbonaceous asteroids contributed to the prebiotic chemical inventory of early Earth.

BREAKING🚨: ALL FIVE types of nucleic acid bases, the building blocks of LIFE 'DNA and RNA', have been found in samples collected from asteroid Ryugu pic.twitter.com/ksnrjm6S16 — Curiosity (@CuriosityonX) March 17, 2026