Behold Combined Operations 2.0 Now With A Lot of Drones and AI

China and Russia clearly are seeing the next level nature of US and Israel tech enhanced intelligence and drones integrated with everything else.

Combined operations (aka joint operations or combined arms) means coordinated military action across multiple services (army, navy, air force, space, cyber) or allied nations to achieve effects greater than any single branch could alone. The core idea is integration — land, sea, air, space, and now cyber/electromagnetic domains working as one synchronized system.

Combined Operations (army, air force, marines, navy) enabled D-Day invasion and US used it in the Pacific (Marines + Army + Navy island-hopping).

This was upgraded with precision warfare in 1991 Gulf War (Desert Storm). Laser-guided smart bombs, GPS, stealth F-117s, AWACS, and JSTARS fused real-time intel for pinpoint strikes. Only ~8% of bombs were precision-guided, yet they destroyed ~84% of key targets. Iraq’s Soviet-style mass army collapsed in weeks with minimal coalition losses. This was the Revolution in Military Affairs.

Precision → Network-centric (2000s) was shown in Iraq 2003 added faster data links and GPS everywhere.

AI + drones integrated Combined Ops 2.0 (2020s). The US doctrine shift to Multi-Domain Operations (MDO 2018) and Joint All-Domain Operations (JADO) / JADC2 (2022 strategy). Everything (satellites, drones, manned aircraft, cyber, ground sensors) feeds AI for real-time targeting and decision advantage. Israel accelerated this in Gaza/Hezbollah (Habsora/Lavender AI systems) and the 2025–2026 Iran campaigns. Drones are now cheap and soon will have more scaled attritable loyal wingmen. AI handles thousands of targets per day instead of dozens.

What we are watching now is an AI and drones integrated combined ops 2.0. The drone part is not even fully developed and Israel and US and still developing the golden and laser domes. This is utterly untouchable and unstoppable and all knowing in all ways that matter.

What is the goal in Iran? Complete regime change to the point of US control of the oil is needed for China to be forced to agree on trade and tech terms where they have to ask the US for their share of oil and their allotment of chips. Also, natural gas control for AI.

Iran 2nd largest natural gas, 10-15 GW of AI data center pre 2030, 50 GW in 2030s. 200GWs late 2030s or 2040, worth $20-50B per GW when data centers are going. Without attacking Russia, Putin can be offered the co-development of their natural gas for data centers. Make Russia a $5-10 trillion economy. US, China, Russia lets play nice and get rich. US superpower 2.0 is undeniable. China and Russia will also be given an or else that does not involve direct US attack but trade, market and resource denial.

India Saudi and Israel are combining on the economic front.

All oil and gas other than Russia will be under US control. In 1-3 years, Combined ops 3.0 with more drones, more ai, more space and another 10X in the daily targeting rate. By Saturday, ALL Iran launchers, missiles and drones are gone. The US is increasing the bombing rate 4X by using slow B52s. The US does not need to worry about running out of anti-air missiles because they will have nothing shooting at them. Just as right how Iran can no longer shoot down a hot air balloon.

Kurds and others will be activated with US drone and air support (and some special ops leading and training).