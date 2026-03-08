BYD Has Fallen to One Third of China Sales Compared to 1 Year Ago

X money is live in a limited public beta. It will allow far more than Paypal and provide 6% on cash deposits and an X debit card. They will get into loans and stock and crypto trading.

In-app Money tab with real-time USD balance.

Instant send/receive/request money (like a DM).

Direct deposit setup.

6% APY on cash balances.

X Debit Card (metal-looking in screenshots) with cashback.

BYD has been the top global competitor in electric cars against Tesla.

BYD is no longer the top EV company in China. They have been displaced by Geely.

BYD February domestic sales ~89–90k (down ~65% YoY in some breakdowns).

In January 2026 Geely sold ~270k vehicles (outpacing BYD’s 210k), and February ~206k (still ahead). Over the first two months of 2026, Geely led BYD by over 76k units in China.

It seems like Geely and other competitors are killing BYD in China. March sales will tell us how bad it is exactly. It is either just very bad or horrible for BYD.