Captain Kirk Has X Money

William Shatner, Captain Kirk, gave screenshots of the live X Money UI. X Money (also called X Payments or the payments/wallet feature inside the X app) is Elon Musk’s long-planned move to turn X into a super app like WeChat. Handling P2P transfers, wallets, debit cards, bills, shopping, creator payouts, and eventually banking/investing/crypto all in one place tied to your X profile/social graph.

It is not fully released to the general public, BUT a limited external beta is now LIVE for select testers/invitees. Internal closed beta among X employees has been running since at least February 2026.

Beta users see

In-app Money tab with real-time USD balance.

Instant send/receive/request money (like a DM).

Direct deposit setup.

6% APY on cash balances.

X Debit Card (metal-looking in screenshots) with cashback.



Identity verification step for full features.

Funds held via banking partner Cross River Bank (FDIC-insured up to $250k pass-through. X Payments LLC is not a bank).

Regulatory foundation (fully public).

X Payments LLC (NMLS #2404946) is registered with FinCEN as a Money Services Business.

Money transmitter licenses (MTLs) secured in ~42 jurisdictions (40+ states + DC).

Alabama through Wyoming with exact license numbers. New York is notably absent so far due to past regulatory pushback.

payments.x.com

Long-standing Visa partnership (announced 2025) for instant wallet funding, cards, and P2P.

Future roadmap teased (not in beta yet)

high-yield savings,

loans,

in-app investing/trading,

crypto/stablecoin integration,

bills,

shopping, etc.

Your X profile literally becomes your financial identity is what Chamath is talking about

If even 10% of this is true: 1) your identity on X becomes a crucial financial asset. The distribution of your identity becomes a huge asset that others will underwrite. Investing will then include building a following and posting good, interesting, engaging and useful content… https://t.co/N66jjMmtB7 — Chamath Palihapitiya (@chamath) March 4, 2026

I don’t think people truly understand what’s about to happen with 𝕏 Money. This is Elon going back to his roots – back to https://t.co/7uNdQ2MKOC – and building what he always wanted in the first place: one place that runs your entire financial life. When he rebranded Twitter… pic.twitter.com/vYXxddhNIl — Teslaconomics (@Teslaconomics) March 3, 2026

That thread lays out the full Elon vision (internal beta live, licenses, Visa, WeChat-style everything app, X profile = financial ID, trillions in payments opportunity, valuation upside, etc.).

Your X identity/following becomes a financial asset — others will underwrite it. Building an audience and posting quality content could literally help you get loans/credit/investments.

Stablecoins explode and yield flows to users (not banks/platforms) because of the social layer + transparency.

Fraud collapses — the cost of being a bad actor skyrockets because you risk getting sidelined from the entire ecosystem (social + financial).

Bolding Going into X Money

He ends by calling it “Exciting, as a user, to be a part of this…”

Here’s a few more screenshots. There’s a debit card with cash back too! 😳😱 pic.twitter.com/yeKE1gXAjQ — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 3, 2026