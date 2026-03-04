Captain Kirk Has X Money

by

William Shatner, Captain Kirk, gave screenshots of the live X Money UI. X Money (also called X Payments or the payments/wallet feature inside the X app) is Elon Musk’s long-planned move to turn X into a super app like WeChat. Handling P2P transfers, wallets, debit cards, bills, shopping, creator payouts, and eventually banking/investing/crypto all in one place tied to your X profile/social graph.

It is not fully released to the general public, BUT a limited external beta is now LIVE for select testers/invitees. Internal closed beta among X employees has been running since at least February 2026.

Beta users see

In-app Money tab with real-time USD balance.
Instant send/receive/request money (like a DM).
Direct deposit setup.
6% APY on cash balances.
X Debit Card (metal-looking in screenshots) with cashback.

Identity verification step for full features.
Funds held via banking partner Cross River Bank (FDIC-insured up to $250k pass-through. X Payments LLC is not a bank).

Regulatory foundation (fully public).
X Payments LLC (NMLS #2404946) is registered with FinCEN as a Money Services Business.
Money transmitter licenses (MTLs) secured in ~42 jurisdictions (40+ states + DC).
Alabama through Wyoming with exact license numbers. New York is notably absent so far due to past regulatory pushback.

payments.x.com

Long-standing Visa partnership (announced 2025) for instant wallet funding, cards, and P2P.

Future roadmap teased (not in beta yet)
high-yield savings,
loans,
in-app investing/trading,
crypto/stablecoin integration,
bills,
shopping, etc.

Your X profile literally becomes your financial identity is what Chamath is talking about

That thread lays out the full Elon vision (internal beta live, licenses, Visa, WeChat-style everything app, X profile = financial ID, trillions in payments opportunity, valuation upside, etc.).

Your X identity/following becomes a financial asset — others will underwrite it. Building an audience and posting quality content could literally help you get loans/credit/investments.

Stablecoins explode and yield flows to users (not banks/platforms) because of the social layer + transparency.
Fraud collapses — the cost of being a bad actor skyrockets because you risk getting sidelined from the entire ecosystem (social + financial).

Bolding Going into X Money

He ends by calling it “Exciting, as a user, to be a part of this…”

2 thoughts on “Captain Kirk Has X Money”

  1. This becoming available is when I get a verified X account. Just getting a decent interest rate on my checking account would be enough to justify it.

    Essentially, he’s setting out to do Paypal, but right this time.

    Reply

    • You can do that now by using Fidelity or Vanguard cash management for payments. Does anyone actually write more than occasional checks? Would X even offer physical checks?

      What I don’t get is the Chamath quote about the supposed big idea of integrating a social media profile with money, though I suppose it’s easier for influencers to get paid. “The cost of being a bad actor skyrockets” sounds like a cancel culture nightmare where posting the wrong thing ruins your finances.

      Reply

Leave a Comment