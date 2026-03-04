Captain Kirk Has X Money

William Shatner, Captain Kirk, gave screenshots of the live X Money UI. X Money (also called X Payments or the payments/wallet feature inside the X app) is Elon Musk’s long-planned move to turn X into a super app like WeChat. Handling P2P transfers, wallets, debit cards, bills, shopping, creator payouts, and eventually banking/investing/crypto all in one place tied to your X profile/social graph.
It is not fully released to the general public, BUT a limited external beta is now LIVE for select testers/invitees. Internal closed beta among X employees has been running since at least February 2026.
Beta users see
In-app Money tab with real-time USD balance.
Instant send/receive/request money (like a DM).
Direct deposit setup.
6% APY on cash balances.
X Debit Card (metal-looking in screenshots) with cashback.
Identity verification step for full features.
Funds held via banking partner Cross River Bank (FDIC-insured up to $250k pass-through. X Payments LLC is not a bank).
Regulatory foundation (fully public).
X Payments LLC (NMLS #2404946) is registered with FinCEN as a Money Services Business.
Money transmitter licenses (MTLs) secured in ~42 jurisdictions (40+ states + DC).
Alabama through Wyoming with exact license numbers. New York is notably absent so far due to past regulatory pushback.
Long-standing Visa partnership (announced 2025) for instant wallet funding, cards, and P2P.
Future roadmap teased (not in beta yet)
high-yield savings,
loans,
in-app investing/trading,
crypto/stablecoin integration,
bills,
shopping, etc.
Your X profile literally becomes your financial identity is what Chamath is talking about
If even 10% of this is true:
1) your identity on X becomes a crucial financial asset. The distribution of your identity becomes a huge asset that others will underwrite. Investing will then include building a following and posting good, interesting, engaging and useful content… https://t.co/N66jjMmtB7
— Chamath Palihapitiya (@chamath) March 4, 2026
I don’t think people truly understand what’s about to happen with 𝕏 Money.
This is Elon going back to his roots – back to https://t.co/7uNdQ2MKOC – and building what he always wanted in the first place: one place that runs your entire financial life.
When he rebranded Twitter… pic.twitter.com/vYXxddhNIl
— Teslaconomics (@Teslaconomics) March 3, 2026
That thread lays out the full Elon vision (internal beta live, licenses, Visa, WeChat-style everything app, X profile = financial ID, trillions in payments opportunity, valuation upside, etc.).
Your X identity/following becomes a financial asset — others will underwrite it. Building an audience and posting quality content could literally help you get loans/credit/investments.
Stablecoins explode and yield flows to users (not banks/platforms) because of the social layer + transparency.
Fraud collapses — the cost of being a bad actor skyrockets because you risk getting sidelined from the entire ecosystem (social + financial).
Going into X Money
He ends by calling it “Exciting, as a user, to be a part of this…”
Here’s a few more screenshots. There’s a debit card with cash back too! 😳😱 pic.twitter.com/yeKE1gXAjQ
— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 3, 2026
2 thoughts on “Captain Kirk Has X Money”
This becoming available is when I get a verified X account. Just getting a decent interest rate on my checking account would be enough to justify it.
Essentially, he’s setting out to do Paypal, but right this time.
You can do that now by using Fidelity or Vanguard cash management for payments. Does anyone actually write more than occasional checks? Would X even offer physical checks?
What I don’t get is the Chamath quote about the supposed big idea of integrating a social media profile with money, though I suppose it’s easier for influencers to get paid. “The cost of being a bad actor skyrockets” sounds like a cancel culture nightmare where posting the wrong thing ruins your finances.