CISO Whisperer Names 11 Vendors Leading the Shift from Tools to Outcomes at RSA Conference 2026

Austin, United States, March 19th, 2026, CyberNewswire

Cybersecurity has entered a new phase, one defined less by reactive controls and more by continuous, intelligence-driven operations. As attack surfaces expand and adversaries increasingly leverage AI, the modern CISO is tasked with orchestrating resilience at scale.

Amid this shift, CISO Whisperer has released its list of “Cybersecurity Vendors CISOs Must Check Out at RSA Conference 2026,” identifying the companies best exemplifying this transformation. At the RSA Conference 2026, taking place March 23–26 at San Francisco’s Moscone Center, these vendors represent the move toward integrated platforms, AI-driven automation, and outcome-based security strategies.

From Detection to Action

A growing number of vendors are redefining what it means to “manage risk” by focusing on outcomes rather than alerts. Daylight Security is one such example, challenging traditional managed security services with an “outcomes-as-a-service” model. By combining agentic AI with human expertise, the company enables cross-system investigations powered by contextualized data drawn from platforms like Wiz and other security and IT tools.

Similarly, Reclaim Security is shifting exposure management toward remediation. Its AI Security Engineer not only identifies vulnerabilities but actively fixes them, marking a departure from visibility-first approaches that often leave resolution to already overburdened teams.

CyCognito reinforces this trend with its attacker-centric model. By continuously discovering external assets and validating exploitability, it helps organizations prioritize what truly matters, closing the gap between theoretical risk and real-world exposure.

Platform Consolidation Takes Hold

For large enterprises, fragmentation remains one of the biggest obstacles to effective security. Established players are responding by doubling down on platform strategies that unify visibility and control.

Cisco is leaning into this approach, with President and Chief Product Officer Jeetu Patel delivering a keynote outlining the company’s AI-driven security vision. Its broad portfolio, spanning network security and zero trust, reflects a push toward integrated architectures.

Splunk is also emphasizing unification through its “Agentic SOC,” which combines detection, investigation, and response into a cohesive workflow powered by natural language interaction and governed data pipelines.

Meanwhile, Palo Alto Networks and Fortinet continue to advance platform-based models. From Cortex-driven operations to the Fortinet Security Fabric, both companies are focused on reducing complexity while maintaining comprehensive coverage across hybrid environments.

Securing Critical Infrastructure and the Cloud

As enterprises become more distributed, the definition of the attack surface continues to expand. Nokia highlights this reality with its focus on telecom and mission-critical infrastructure, showcasing AI-powered threat detection designed to compress attack lifecycles in real time.

Cloud security, meanwhile, remains a central theme. Zscaler is advancing its AI-powered Zero Trust platform, with CEO Jay Chaudry exploring how policy-driven architectures are evolving alongside AI. His discussion with Alan Rosa at the CSA Summit underscores the growing importance of identity-first security models.

Understanding the Adversary

Beyond platforms and automation, understanding attacker behavior remains critical. CrowdStrike brings this perspective to RSAC through insights from Founder and CEO George Kurtz and President Michael Sentonas, who will dissect real-world attack techniques and prevention strategies.

Check Point Software Technologies adds an interactive dimension, offering hands-on demonstrations and challenges that simulate modern attack scenarios, alongside guidance on securing complex, multi-cloud environments.

A Moment of Architectural Change

What unites these vendors is not just their presence at RSAC, but their alignment with a broader industry shift. Security is no longer about deploying more tools; it is about building systems that can reason, adapt, and act.

For CISOs, the value of RSA Conference 2026 lies in separating signal from noise. In a crowded market, the real differentiator is not innovation alone, but the ability to deliver measurable outcomes, integrate seamlessly, and scale with the organization.

In that sense, RSAC 2026 is less a showcase of products and more a reflection of where cybersecurity architecture is heading next.

About TVC Analyst

TVC Analyst is a startup intelligence platform focused on analyzing early-stage and growth companies, funding trends, and emerging market categories.

The platform delivers clear, data-driven insights for founders, operators, and investors seeking to understand where the market is heading — before it becomes obvious.

By breaking down funding rounds, competitive landscapes, and sector momentum, TVC Analyst helps its audience identify high-signal opportunities and make more informed decisions.

Contact

Tech Analyst

Jake Smiths

TVC Analyst

[email protected]

