CONFIRMED – Oil Tankers Have Crossed Strait of Hormuz – HUGE FOR OIL PRICES

CONFIRMED – U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on national TV today, March 8, 2026. on Fox News Sunday and CBS “Face the Nation” and other appearances). The plan is to get oil and natural gas and fertilizer and all the products from the Gulf flowing through the Straits before too long… one large tanker has already gone through the Straits with no issues at all! We’re massively attritting their ability to strike with missiles and drones, and that rate of attrition will increase in the coming days.” THIS WILL BE HUGE FOR OIL PRICES AND GLOBAL AND US ECONOMY.

🚨 JUST IN: A LARGE tanker has just SAFELY made its way through the Strait of Hormuz amid the conflict with Iran, per Sec. Chris Wright Great news for energy prices! This is because Iran is getting DECIMATED by the US and Israel, their capabilities are dwindling WRIGHT: "The… pic.twitter.com/BEXn7wcbMO — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 8, 2026

Yesterday March 7

Prima (Malta-flagged) Struck directly inside the Strait of Hormuz (the narrow 21-nautical-mile-wide chokepoint between Iran and Oman). Distance from the Strait: 0 km. This is the critical exit to the Gulf of Oman and Indian Ocean. NY Post and CTP-ISW) report port-side hull damage + visible fire and black smoke plumes. Moderate. Hull breach + fire on a small tanker — operationally impaired but not a total loss.

Louise P (Marshall Islands-flagged) Struck ~10 nautical miles north of Jubail, Saudi Arabia (central Persian Gulf, Saudi territorial waters side). Distance from the Strait of Hormuz entrance ~368 nautical miles / 681 km (nearly the full length of the Gulf). Minimal to no damage per owner.

Likely propaganda claim or near-miss. No fire, no hull breach, no spill, and no AIS issues reported. Vessel remains operational