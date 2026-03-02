Criminal IP to Present Decision-Ready Threat Intelligence at RSAC™ 2026

Torrance, United States / California, March 2nd, 2026, CyberNewswire

Criminal IP, an AI-powered cybersecurity platform specializing in Attack Surface Management (ASM) and Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI), will participate in the RSAC 2026 Conference, taking place from March 23 to 26 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. The company will welcome global security professionals at Booth N-6555, where its international team will be available for on-site discussions and live engagements.

Advancing External Visibility with AI and OSINT

Serving users across more than 150 countries, Criminal IP combines large-scale OSINT-based data collection with AI-driven detection technologies to deliver real-time external visibility. By unifying ASM and CTI into a single platform, Criminal IP enables security teams to identify exposed assets, assess risk across attack surfaces, and respond proactively to evolving cyber threats.

At RSAC 2026, Criminal IP will focus on how attack surface–centric intelligence can be operationalized to strengthen modern security programs. The platform’s capabilities are designed to support continuous monitoring, threat prioritization, and decision-ready intelligence for enterprise and SOC environments.

What to Expect at RSAC 2026

Throughout the conference, the Criminal IP team will share practical insights drawn from real-world security operations, including:

Case-based threat response strategies grounded in external exposure analysis

Perspectives on emerging cybersecurity technology trends

Hands-on guidance for applying Criminal IP within daily security workflows

Discussions will emphasize actionable approaches to proactive security operations, highlighting how organizations can move from reactive detection to intelligence-led defense using attack surface data.

Meet the Criminal IP Team

Attendees are invited to schedule one-on-one meetings with Criminal IP experts at Booth N-6555 during RSAC 2026. On-site consultations will provide an opportunity to explore tailored use cases, deployment strategies, and integration scenarios aligned with diverse security objectives.

Meetings can be pre-scheduled via the Criminal IP website by visiting the main page → Resource Hub → Conference section, or arranged directly on site at the booth.

Exclusive booth giveaways will also be available for visitors throughout the event.

RSAC 2026 remains one of the world’s largest and most influential cybersecurity conferences, bringing together global leaders, practitioners, and innovators. Criminal IP looks forward to engaging with the security community and demonstrating how attack surface–driven threat intelligence can support more resilient, forward-looking defense strategies.

About Criminal IP

Criminal IP is the flagship cyber threat intelligence platform developed by AI SPERA and is used in more than 150 countries worldwide. It equips security teams with the actionable Threat Intelligence needed to proactively identify, analyze, and respond to emerging threats.

Powered by AI and OSINT, it delivers threat scoring, reputation data, and real-time detection of a wide array of malicious indicators, ranging from C2 servers and IOCs to masking services like VPNs, proxies, and anonymous VPNs, across IPs, domains, and URLs. Its API-first architecture ensures seamless integration into security workflows to boost visibility, automation, and response.

Contact

Michael Sena

AI SPERA

[email protected]

