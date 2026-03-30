Details of the NASA Moonbase Plans Include a Fifteen Ton Lunar Rover

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The NASA Lunar Gateway program was cancelled but pieces of it will be used for the early parts of the moonbase and as part of the nuclear mission to Mars.

NASA wants to fly two crewed missions to the moon every year.

Japan is helping to build a large 15 ton lunar rover that will be able to carry 3 tons of payload.

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