Does the TESLA FSD CHIP Match the Human Brain ?

Tesla has the world’s most advanced AI (not OpenAI). Autopilot runs superhuman edge AI on HW4 (only 20–50W — same as human brain) while Nvidia B300/Rubin use 1,500–2,000W+.

AI5 will jump to 800W for more tasks (distributed inference), but efficiency still unmatched.

FSD 14.3 (10x parameters, reasoning model) incoming — “the last big piece” for robotaxis/Optimus.

xAI already has the lowest cost per token in the industry (fastest/cheapest data centers, highest GPU utilization).

Uses Grok + Claude cross-check for balance. Grok 4.2 first with built-in multi-agent truth validation.

Anthropic (Claude) 4x more capital efficient than OpenAI. xAI/OpenAI race still fluid but OpenAI losing lead.