Tesla has the world’s most advanced AI (not OpenAI). Autopilot runs superhuman edge AI on HW4 (only 20–50W — same as human brain) while Nvidia B300/Rubin use 1,500–2,000W+.
AI5 will jump to 800W for more tasks (distributed inference), but efficiency still unmatched.
FSD 14.3 (10x parameters, reasoning model) incoming — “the last big piece” for robotaxis/Optimus.
xAI already has the lowest cost per token in the industry (fastest/cheapest data centers, highest GPU utilization).
Uses Grok + Claude cross-check for balance. Grok 4.2 first with built-in multi-agent truth validation.
Anthropic (Claude) 4x more capital efficient than OpenAI. xAI/OpenAI race still fluid but OpenAI losing lead.
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1 thought on “Does the TESLA FSD CHIP Match the Human Brain ?”
It’s hard to compare the brain to a neural network chip. But the brain might be considered to have a quadrillion synapses, and have compute equivalent to an exaflop. So it might still be considered significantly more powerful and also more energy efficient than our current chips.
Though it’s hard to compare, some scientists have made estimates ranging from 0.01 to 10 exaflops. Which is a pretty wide range. Synapses are easier to count, but those estimates range from 0.1 to 1 quadrillion. There’s also important information in the topology of which neurons connect to which, and even where on the axon each dendrite connects. Some people have even suggested there is both memory and processing inside the neuron itself, beyond what a “neuron” in an artificial neural network does.
So it’s hard to compare. But I think it’s safe to say the brain is still ahead of the chips, in raw computation and efficiency.