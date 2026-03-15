Elon Musk 8 Times Richer Than Bill Gates

Bill Gates is down to 19th richest person in the world.

He has a little more than three times as much as his x-wife.

Bill has one eighths of the wealth of Elon Musk.

Bill got out of Microsoft shares and into railroads and conservative mostly non-tech investments.

Bill has also been shorting Tesla.

SpaceX-XAI will IPO in a few months. It will send SpaceX-XAI to about $2 trillion in valuation. Elon will likely get to $1.2 to 1.5 trillion in wealth and will end 2026 with about $2 trillion.

This will make Elon 10-20 times richer than Bill Gates. IF Bill Gates is still shorting Tesla for the next 12 months this will likely go very badly for Bill.

Bill seems to only have conservative non-tech investments. His divorce settlement likely requires him to continue to fund the Melinda Gates Foundation.

Bill will drop below $100 billion.

Steve Ballmer was CEO of Microsoft after Bill and he once had about 12% of Bill Gates wealth. All Steve had to do was sell less of Microsoft and he became richer than Bill. Steve has $127 billion now and is 15th place.