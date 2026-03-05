FORD Finally Tears Down Tesla Four to Six Years Too Late

Sandy Munro did a 2020 Tesla Model Y Teardown 42-video youtube series. They covered fit and finish, battery pack, wiring harness. Ford CEO in 2026 had his team do a Tesla teardown and was shocked to find 70 lbs lighter wiring harness and 1600 meters of less wiring versus a Ford Mach E.

Sandy Munro’s company noted Tesla’s lighter and shorter wiring designs and overall cost reductions.

Advantages discussed fewer parts, better integration, and superior battery tolerance.

In the Mach E, the induction motors were hung the way they always did it. There were differences and inefficiencies in the car because Ford engineers did not talk to each other and they did not force efficiency through their suppliers. There were off the shelf compromises that Ford did not even consider. Nextbigfuture covered this problem and the video analysis for years.

Snady Munro did the Mach E teardown and analysis and comparison to Tesla four years ago.



In 2022, Tesla Model S Plaid Teardown Kickoff focuses on frunk removal and initial impressions, praising electronics and battery quality.

In 2024, Tesla Cybertruck Door Teardown analyzes design costs and decisions, comparing to competitors and noting Tesla’s material efficiencies.

In 2020, Model Y Mega Wrap up summarizes top 10 takeaways, including wiring advantages and future manufacturing plans.

2024 Caresoft Teardowns