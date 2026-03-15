Ford Has a Few Million Additional Recalls – Not Yet at Recall Death Spiral

Ford has three separate issues requiring recalls. They affect more than 2.3 million of its SUVs in all, including models from Lincoln, the Blue Oval’s luxury brand.

Ford has issued 18 recalls so far in 2026 affecting 7.4 million vehicles and one tiny engine-block-heater campaign. This new 2.3 million SUV batch is just the latest wave. Earlier 2026 highlights include, 4.3 million trucks/SUVs (F-150, Expedition, etc.) for trailer brake/lighting software failure. 412,000+ Explorers for rear suspension toe-link fractures. Dozens more for headlights, valves, batteries and other issues.

2025 was Ford’s worst-ever year for recall. 153 recalls affecting ~12.9–13 million vehicles. This was an industry record.

2026 is on pace to match or exceed the vehicle count in just the first quarter. Ford is still under a 2024 NHTSA consent order (after a $165 million fine) for delayed reporting and fix timelines.

How many recalls are needed before the public perceives and expects all Fords to lemons with massive quality problems?

The latest SUV problems will cost about $400-700 million. Ford’s annual warranty/recall expense has run ~$4–5 billion in recent years. It actually dropped ~$500 million in 2025 thanks to some fixes and cost-cutting.

Somehow Ford stays profitable at $6-10 billion in earnings despite $4-5 billion in recall expenses each year and $4-5 billion in electric vehicle division losses.

~2.34 million Ford and Lincoln SUVs (model years 2020–2026).

~890,000 vehicles (Escape, Explorer, Corsair, Aviator): Rearview camera image can invert/flip on the screen (software bug in the display microcontroller).

~849,000 vehicles (mostly Broncos + Edge): Accessory Protocol Interface Module (APIM/infotaiment component) overheats and shuts down → rear camera image disappears entirely while reversing.

~605,000 vehicles: Windshield wiper motor assembled with misaligned terminals → wipers can fail in bad weather.

Risk of reduced visibility when backing up or in rain — clear crash risk, though Ford/NHTSA report zero injuries or crashes tied to these so far.

When Other Makers Crossed the Threshold (and How They Recovered)

Toyota 2009–2010 unintended acceleration crisis: ~9–10 million vehicles recalled worldwide in a short period, multiple deaths, congressional hearings, $1.2B U.S. fine. Sales dipped ~10–20% temporarily. Sudden acceleration jokes flooded late-night TV. Toyota briefly became the poster child for unsafe Japanese cars. Quick fixes + prior rock-solid reputation + strong long-term data = full rebound within 2–3 years. Still tops most reliability surveys today.

GM 2014 ignition-switch scandal with ~30 million vehicles recalled (74 campaigns), 124 deaths linked, years of internal cover-up revealed. Huge reputational hit on top of bankruptcy baggage. Public perception was GM kills people and hides it. Massive compensation, new leadership, focus on trucks/SUVs, and actual reliability improvements. GM sales recovered. Today it is not seen as a lemon brand.

Older examples was the Ford Pinto 1970s gas-tank fires — small numbers but iconic exploding death trap perception. These hurt for years but didn’t kill the companies.

A brand crosses into lemon territory when recalls involve life-threatening defects + cover-up perception + spike in owner complaints.

Ford ahs ore vehicles recalled than the next several makers combined. Toyota ~second with far fewer campaigns and maybe 1 million vehicles. Nearly every 2020–2026 Ford/Lincoln model has been touched at least once. Public perception has NOT flipped to all Fords are lemons. J.D. Power 2025 Initial Quality Study (first 90 days) Ford won the most segment awards of any brand. Initial quality improved enough for CEO Jim Farley to pay employees 130% bonuses.

It would probably take sustained 2025-level recall volume plus a spike in owner-reported breakdowns plus a high-profile injury/death cluster before the average buyer starts crossing Ford off their list entirely.

The volume is insane, but the actual body count is still zero. It is just a hassle for the customers to wait to get fixes and financial pain of $5 billion per year to Ford.