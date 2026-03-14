GAMECHANGER BIGGER THAN TESLA ROBOTAXI ? AI Bombshell

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Elon Musk dropped huge news that changes everything.

7GWs of data center that would be 5 times bigger than XAI colossus and would keep growing faster.

Accredited Investors can sign up for educational discussion and Q&A with Brian Wang.

Tesla and XAI digital optimus will start in about 6 months.

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