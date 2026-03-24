High Gear Moonbase Program Kicks Off With 30 Robotic Moon Missions Starting in 2027 and Nuclear Powered Base by 2030

NASA will advance lunar science by affordably building out of the Moon Base and underpin future Moon and Mars exploration. An accelerated CLPS cadence, targeting up to 30 robotic landings starting in 2027. NASA is expediting delivery of science and technology to the lunar surface. There will be many opportunities for payload delivery including rovers, hoppers, and drones with contributions welcomed from industry, academia, and international partners. Near-term payloads include the VIPER rover and the LuSEE‑Night mission. An RFI will be released March 24 that calls for payloads capable of supporting NASA’s science and technology goals for additional 2027 and 2028 flights.

NASA and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) are developing a compact nuclear fission reactor called a Fission Surface Power (FSP) system for deployment on the Moon by 2030.

The baseline FSP design targets at least 40 kW of continuous electrical power (enough to run ~30 average U.S. households for 10+ years). Recent directives and a 2025 Request for Information (RFI) from NASA seek industry proposals for at least 100 kW (or higher) to better support larger bases, habitats, rovers, science experiments, and in-situ resource utilization (ISRU) like oxygen or propellant production.

Fuel and Technology: It uses High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) in a heat-pipe reactor core. Heat is converted to electricity via Stirling engines (from the earlier Kilopower/KRUSTY demos) or a closed Brayton cycle. The system is compact, lightweight (earlier mass goal ~6,000 kg or less), and designed to operate autonomously for 10+ years without refueling.

Deployment and Safety: The reactor is launched inert (not activated) and started on the lunar surface. It can be transported and deployed remotely (~1 km from habitats via rover) to minimize crew radiation exposure; lunar regolith can provide additional shielding if needed. It requires no ongoing crew maintenance.

Lunar Terrain Vehicle Services Contracts

NASA is advancing its lunar exploration program with a revised task ordering approach for its Lunar Terrain Vehicle Services (LTVS) contract, aimed at supporting the development of a permanent Moon Base. This initiative focuses on acquiring multiple crewed and uncrewed rovers with initial operating capabilities by 2028. Uncrewed LTVs will feature basic autonomy and teleoperations, a minimum operational life of one year, and the ability to traverse at least 800 kilometers, with added incentives for surface improvement demonstrations. Crewed LTVs will provide astronauts with essential mobility, a minimum operational life of one year, and a traverse distance of at least 900 kilometers, including 100 kilometers of additional crewed traverses.

Commercial, International Partners at Center of Lunar Build-Up

NASA’s Moon Base strategy is built on commercial and international participation at an

unprecedented scale. Together, these efforts will create one of the largest and most diverse

opportunities in NASA’s history:

• Expanding the CLPS initiative to include larger, more capable landers and rovers, with new task orders issued immediately.

• Multiple classes of LTVs starting on Phase 1, with simplified functionality, developing t0 more advanced vehicles in later phases that can accomplish many tasks ranging from exploration, surface preparation to logistics.

• Procuring dozens of commercial launches per year through the Launch Services Program to support the steady flow of Moon Base missions.

• Increasing the demand for crew and heavy-cargo beyond Artemis V, with redundant pathways to the Moon and leveraging Human Landing System and HDL Programs.

• Moon Base development campaign will create an unprecedented demand of capability, significantly increasing commercial opportunities, with multiple onramps, for new and existing providers.

• Numerous payload opportunities to demonstrate new technology from surface and orbital relay communication, PNT, observation, in situ resource manufacturing, habitation and all the scientific payloads that mass and volume support.

• Opportunities for all Artemis Accords signatories to contribute technology demonstrations, scientific payloads, and foundational infrastructure in every phase of Moon Base build-up