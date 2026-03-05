Hormuz Strait is Last Leverage for Iran Regime

No specific ships have been reported using this new US insurance to transit safely in the last 24 hours, as the program is brand new and traffic remains halted. Some vessels are reflagging or signaling Chinese ownership to gain passage under Iran’s exemptions, rather than relying on insurance.

Single-digit transits (1-3 confirmed crossings), far below the historical average of 138 daily. Most were Chinese-linked (Iron Maiden) or Iranian-flagged, with no major crude tankers using main lanes. Overall vessel passages dropped 38-50% before halting, with transits reduced to near zero by March 5 morning.

When Iran is no longer able to launch missiles or drones (estimate this weekend) then they will only have the Strait of Hormuz blockage left.

They would have nothing to offer in a ceasefire. They would have stopped firing.

  1. It really is a ‘big deal’. The Strait is passage for something like 45% of the output of the Mideast as a whole. To the north, virtually all of the refineries (which turn crude into the bewildering array of distillates needed by the commercial and industrial world, especially in locations that haven’t invested in their own local refineries) have been shut down in deference to Iran’s constant threat(s) of aerial missile assault. For all intents, at this point only actual crude oil could be exported, to take advantage of America’s “self-insurance” program. And, as the article cites, it is too early yet.

