How SpaceX Makes Things 1000X Cheaper and Ten Times Faster

The real secret of SpaceX is an operating system built around Time Over Money. It is the governing law with extreme loop compression (making every development cycle radically faster).

In aerospace cost = people × time

compressing time by 10× automatically makes things 10–1000× cheaper.

Musk’s team ruthlessly deletes bureaucracy, sets impossible deadlines as forcing functions, iterates in days instead of years, and deliberately breaks things on purpose to expose and fix constraints fast.

Do not use factory settings. Test, systematically and methodically break the manufacturing and other equipment.

Find out what the real capability and limits are. Some equipment was set at 20% of actual maximum capability. Setting to actual maximum doubled Tesla Model 3 productoin rate.

SpaceX Examples

Avionics (exactly 1000× cheaper)

Traditional cost: ~$10 million per system.

SpaceX target (set by Musk to engineer Kevin Watson for Falcon 1): $10,000 max.

Achieved: just over $10,000.

→ 1,000:1 cost reduction by rethinking assumptions and building in-house at extreme speed.

Engine Valve (roughly 10× faster)

Vendor quote: 1.5 years + hundreds of thousands of dollars.

SpaceX: “We need it by summer for a fraction of the cost.”

Result: SpaceX designed, qualified, and built it in a few months.

The vendor later called in shock asking how they did it.

Launch Pad (SLC-40) – ~10× cheaper

Bought a decommissioned liquid-oxygen tank for scrap value (~$86k).

Refurbished and built the entire pad for roughly 1/10th the cost of the adjacent traditional pads.

Starlink Satellites (10× cheaper + more capable)

Redesigned to be dramatically smaller and cheaper → doubled the number per Falcon 9 launch, enabling the entire constellation and beta service years ahead of schedule.

Dragon ISS Mission (real-time fix)

Sensor failed during approach. NASA said impossible to fix in time.

SpaceX rewrote and uploaded software while the capsule was 400 km up → succeeded on the spot.