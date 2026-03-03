How US Navy Jams and Spoofs Iran’s Hypersonic Missiles

Navy Decoded, youtube channel, explains how the US Navy prevents Iran’s Hypersonic missiles from hitting US ships or the aircraft carrier.
The US mainly relies on electronic countermeasures. The iranian missile has to be able overcome jamming to try to maintain a lock on a moving target.
The US creates spoofing for false targets.
The Aircraft carrier can move 6 miles in the 12 minutes it takes the Mach 5 Iranian missile to reach its old location.
The Carrier has Destroyer escort to fire interceptors as a last resort. However this would only be if the missiles were not 6 miles off target.
