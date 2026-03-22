Iran Shows They Have Long Range Missiles And US Proves Mach 10 Intercept Works

Iran fired two missiles at Diego Garcia which is over 4100 Kilometers away. There were previous assurances from Iran that they would not develop missiles firing over 2000 kilometers. 4100 kilometer missiles can strike London, and all cities in Europe and all US military bases in Europe.

The US fired an SM3 missile that was able to intercept one of the two intermediate range ballistic missiles.

One of the iranian missiles failed in flight. The other also failed to strike the base. The SM3 might have intercepted the Iranian missile. A two stage rocket with that kind of range reach speeds of mach 10-15 in the mid phase and mach 8+ in the terminal phase.

The Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) is a derivative of the RIM-156 Standard SM-2 Block IV missile, and is the interceptor component of the U.S. Navy theater ballistic missile defense system, called NTW-TBMD (Navy Theater Wide – Theater Ballistic Missile Defense). It is an upper-tier (exo-atmospheric) ballistic missile defense weapon designed to intercept short- to intermediate-range ballistic missiles in the midcourse and terminal phases of flight.

The SM-3 missile, designated RIM-161A, uses the basic SM-2 Block IVA airframe and propulsion, and adds a third stage rocket motor (a.k.a. Advanced Solid Axial Stage, ASAS, made by Alliant Techsystems), a GPS/INS guidance section (a.k.a. GAINS, GPS-Aided Inertial Navigation System), and a LEAP (Lightweight Exo-Atmospheric Projectile) kinetic warhead (a non-explosive hit-to-kill warhead). The SM-3 interceptor replaced the SM-2’s explosive warhead and radar seeker with an additional solid-fueled third-stage motor and infrared homing kinetic kill vehicle.

The SM-3 Block IIA interceptor has a greater range and higher velocity to intercept fast-moving intermediate-range ballistic missiles more effectively. In June 2015, the Block IIA was first flight tested and the interceptor successfully demonstrated flyout through nosecone deployment and third stage flight. In December of that year, the SM-3 Block IIA again underwent a flight test and successfully demonstrated flyout through kinetic warhead ejection. Following the two successful flight tests, the SM-3 Block IIA conducted a successful test intercept on February 4, 2017, however, the upgraded interceptor failed to successfully intercept a target missile during a scheduled intercept test on June 22, 2017. The SM-3 Block IIA will continue being tested until its scheduled deployment in 2020, at which time it is expected that Aegis BMD 5.1 will employ the Block IIA interceptors on both ships and at the Aegis Ashore site in Poland.