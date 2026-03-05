Iran War 2026 is Already 2-4X the 12 Day War of 2025

The 2026 Iran war is quantitatively ~2–4× bigger in key metrics already and in half the time. Trump has said it will last weeks and the use of B52s is increasing the attack rate by 4 times. The duration could be 3 times longer or more. It could end up at 20 or more times larger in targets hit if it lasts 4 weeks or longer.

Israel alone has delivered more munitions in 5 days (5,000) than the entire previous war (4,300). Total sorties doubled in half the duration.

U.S. alone hit over 2,000 sites in 2026.

Iranian response has been higher in numbers in 2026 (~700 missiles + 2,000+ drones vs. ~400 + 1,000) but effectiveness is much lower. The waves were smaller and many were diverted to Gulf states. There has been a 90% drop in ballistic attacks and 83% drop in drones per CENTCOM since the first day.

2026 has seen the sinking of the entire Iran navy annihilation (30+ ships sunk), leadership decapitation (Supreme Leader + dozens more), rapid air superiority, and expanded factory targeting.