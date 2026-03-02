Iran’s Wartime Economy

Pre-war baseline (Feb 2026 estimates from Central Bank, IMF, and tanker data)

Iran Government budget is $106 billion annual ($8–9 billion/month total revenue needed).

Oil share was 25–40% (or ~1/3 overall) → ~$1.7–2.5 billion/month net oil income (after heavy discounts to China).

Non-oil exports are ~$4.5 billion/month (petrochemicals ~25–30%, pistachios/saffron/ag ~small slice, natural gas/metals rest).

Imports (incl. food) are ~$5 billion/month.

Capital flight was about ~$2.5 billion/month (pre-strike trend).

Usable FX reserves inside country was about $10–21 billion accessible. The total reported ~$100 billion but vast majority frozen overseas or tied in China barter accounts. This is down ~80% since 2018.

War month (March 2026 reality)

Oil revenue is now $0 as new inflows and exports are halted. Only pre-loaded tankers deliver one-off buffer over weeks).

Non-oil exports will be ~$1 billion or less. Some pistachios/trucks to Turkey/Iraq. Petrochemicals and gas stuck at sea.

Imports are ~$2–3 billion at best. Food is prioritized via land borders. Sea routes blocked.

Capital flight is about $2+ billion. This continues via crypto/gold smuggling.

Government spending/war costs are rising sharply (deficit explodes).

Net result: $5+ billion monthly FX hole. [2 to 4 months to burn the $10-21 billion].

OR the hard money already left. Pre-strike Central Bank of Iran data (reported February 18–20, 2026) showed a record ~$15 billion capital outflow in a recent period, more than offsetting an $11 billion trade surplus — accelerating as oil revenues fell and uncertainty rose. One earlier report (January context) cited $1.5 billion moved via crypto to Dubai in just hours by IRGC-linked actors.

Government prints rials → hyperinflation spike (20–50%+ monthly price surge likely).

Usable reserves burn at $1–2 billion/month from already low base. Rial becomes even more irrelevant. Only physical gold, USD cash, or crypto has value inside Iran.