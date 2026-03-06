Israel Fully Operational 100 Kilowatt Iron Beam Lasers

Israel’s Iron Beam (aka Or Eitan) laser air-defense system is fully operational. On December 28–30, 2025, the first operational 100 kW system formally delivered by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems to the IDF. This was the transition from testing to serial production.

They are integrated as the innermost (fifth) layer of Israel’s multi-tier air defense alongside Iron Dome, David’s Sling, and Arrow systems.

On March 2–3, 2026, the first confirmed combat use. The system has intercepted Hezbollah rockets, mortars, and Iranian-backed drones in real operations.

100 kw iron beam is effective out to ~7–10 km against rockets, mortars, UAVs, and short-range missiles. The cost per shot is ~$2–5 (just electricity + cooling). This is instead of $50,000+ Tamir missiles from Iron Dome. A precision hit burns through targets in 2–5 seconds.

Exact operational numbers remain classified for security reasons but production is described as scalable and massive if needed.

In 2024 and 2025, scaled down versions were used to shoot down dozens of drones in Gaza.

Production & Expansion Plans for 2026–2027

Serial manufacturing is now active and numerous additional systems are already in production.

Later in 2026, wheeled/truck-mounted Iron Beam-M variants and helicopter-mounted versions are scheduled for fielding this year.

Airborne & naval variants for Israel. A longer-term program is airborne coherent-beam version for ballistic-missile defense expected within ~10 years. Naval version in early development.

There will be higher-power coherent lasers. They are aiming for 200–300 kW with AI-enhanced targeting already in R&D as part of the 2026–2030 Hoshen multi-year plan.

There could be limited prototype 200–300 kW versions in testing by ~2027. These could be deployed in 2028–2030. A 300 kW version is projected to roughly triple current range up to ~15–20 km and improve lethality.

If you double the power, you need roughly half the dwell time to burn through to the fuel or explosive. Triple the power cuts dwell time to one-third.

It is harder to keep targets on fast planes and missiles. They often have reflective coatings or spin. Lasers that get a fast kill do not have targeting sliding off or losing lock.